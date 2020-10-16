Liberty visits Syracuse with payback on the mind

“Most definitely it’s a special opportunity. You only get so many opportunities like this when you’re playing college football,” Flames running back Peytton Pickett said. “We don’t necessarily look at it like that, but in the back of our minds, we know how important this game is to us. We go into every game the same — we’ve just got to stay focused and play our game and everything will turn out just fine.”

Liberty enters this game as the favorite thanks to its defensive play. The Flames rank fifth in the nation in total defense (260 yards per game), sixth in passing yards allowed (155.3), 11th in scoring defense (18), and 12th in third-down defense (28.8%).

Those gaudy numbers have come at the expense of FCS program North Alabama and hapless Louisiana-Monroe in the past two weeks, and Rusins invoked a Latvian saying that the Flames “can’t have this star-sickness” when playing the Orange.

“Basically the idea is when you reached a point somewhere you think you’re all high and mighty, especially in sports,” he said, “ … then you think you’re the top dog and don’t prepare for the next one as well.

