Liberty will play on ESPN2 for the first time Saturday

ESPN announced Thursday it updated its Saturday television schedule because of Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast. The shift in the schedule resulted in a major change for Liberty’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Flames’ noon kickoff against the Warhawks will air on ESPN2, instead of ESPNU. It marks the first time the Liberty football program will play on ESPN2.

Liberty (3-0) is playing on an ESPN linear channel for the third time in four games this season. The Flames’ first two games against Western Kentucky and FIU aired on ESPNU, while last weekend’s home game against North Alabama was streamed on ESPN3.

The Flames' matchup against ULM (0-4) fills a void on ESPN2 that opened earlier in the week when the network announced Louisiana’s home game against Coastal Carolina was being moved to Wednesday because of the hurricane.

That game will air on ESPN.

Liberty announced in 2018 it reached a multi-year agreement on exclusive media rights to the Flames’ home football games with ESPN. The Flames’ six home games in both 2018 and 2019 were streamed either on ESPN3 or ESPN+.