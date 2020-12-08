Liberty, with two SEC victories this season, opens series at Missouri

The task for piecing together the Liberty men’s basketball schedule under Ritchie McKay initially was delegated to Kyle Getter before Derek Johnston took over in the summer of 2018. Johnston quickly realized the challenges Getter faced the previous three seasons: it was difficult to get opponents who wanted to play the Flames.
Liberty often resorted to playing power conference opponents in true road games, the occasional mid-majors, and then mixed in non-Division I foes to fill out the yearly schedules. It isn’t appealing by any means, but gave the team ample opportunities to improve.
When Johnston and McKay began discussions with Missouri on a potential series that featured the Tigers making one trip to Liberty Arena, the Flames pounced on the chance.
“The fact that they were willing to play a series, two-for-one, we had to take it,” McKay said. “We took it before we added all those other Power Five games, but our guys, I think they want to see how we fare against some of the best.”
The Flames (4-2) and Tigers (3-0) open that three-game series at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
This matchup, the first between the programs since Dec. 19, 1994, is the only true road nonconference game for Liberty this season after opening the campaign with four consecutive neutral site games against power conference opponents.
Liberty’s two victories in those four contests came against SEC programs Mississippi State and South Carolina, and Missouri serves as the Flames’ third game against an SEC team this season.
“I think we’re going in prepared. I think everybody on the team can say we feel prepared for this team,” senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “Excited to go out there and play another big name and just looking forward to the opportunity. We’re just going to play Liberty basketball and do what we got to do.”
Missouri will make the trip to Lynchburg next season and Liberty will return to Missouri in the 2022-23 season.
“I want all the reps we can get against the quality opponents that are out there that are willing to play for our group to get prepared for conference play. Missouri is legit,” McKay said. “In the last couple of years, scheduling has been a little difficult for us.”
The Tigers, picked to finish 10th in the 14-team SEC preseason poll, are receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls after picking up victories over then-No. 21 Oregon and Wichita State in the past week. The matchup against the Ducks was a neutral site contest in Omaha, Nebraska, while the meeting with the Shockers served as Missouri’s lone road nonconference game.
“The Tigers pose great challenges. If you watch them on tape against Oral Roberts or Oregon or Wichita State, I’m telling you, they play at a breakneck pace,” McKay said. “The M.O. against us is we’re going to slow the game down and etcetera, etcetera. That’s really not what we try and do. We try and value the ball. I think we’ll be really challenged against the tempo in which they pursue.”
Missouri is led by a trio of talented guards (Xavier Pinson and wings Mark and Dru Smith) and post player Jeremiah Tilmon.
The Smiths (not related) are combining to average 21 points and more than seven rebounds per game while shooting a combined 32 for 56 from the field. Pinson is averaging 14 points, shooting 12 of 15 from the free throw line and has dished out 13 assists. Tilmon is averaging 8.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
“They pose a lot of problems for our defense — their size, their strength, their athleticism, their quickness — and they play at a pace that’s really hard to play against,” McKay said. “I like our team. It’ll be a great challenge, another opportunity for us to play against a quality opponent and see where we are.”
Liberty has found success from the 3-point line through the season’s opening six games. The Flames lead the nation in 3-pointers made (74) and attempted (198), rank seventh in made 3-pointers per game (12.3) and rank sixth in total assists (99).
“I think that everybody just has the same mindset. Here, everybody doesn’t really care who scores and we want to win the game,” Cuffee said. “I think anytime you have people that are super unselfish and all have the same goal, I don’t think it’s as hard to mesh because everybody has the same goal in mind, but then also nobody’s out there for selfish reasons.”
Missouri ranks 40th in the nation in 3-point defense (25.9%).
Liberty’s 3-point barrage is a change of offensive style from the previous seasons in which the Flames had more balance with established post play (Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell) to go with the perimeter shooting.
The Flames are breaking in Blake Preston and Micaiah Abii in the post, which has opened up the shooting from beyond the arc.
Darius McGhee leads the nation in 3-pointers made (22) and attempted (61), and Cuffee and Keegan McDowell aren’t too far behind in both categories.
McDowell, who was named ASUN Conference player of the week Monday, ranks 16th in 3-pointers attempted (37) and 27th in 3-pointers made (14). Cuffee sits 16th in 3-pointers made (15) and 51st in attempts (30).
