Liberty, with two SEC victories this season, opens series at Missouri

Liberty’s two victories in those four contests came against SEC programs Mississippi State and South Carolina, and Missouri serves as the Flames’ third game against an SEC team this season.

“I think we’re going in prepared. I think everybody on the team can say we feel prepared for this team,” senior guard Elijah Cuffee said. “Excited to go out there and play another big name and just looking forward to the opportunity. We’re just going to play Liberty basketball and do what we got to do.”

Missouri will make the trip to Lynchburg next season and Liberty will return to Missouri in the 2022-23 season.

“I want all the reps we can get against the quality opponents that are out there that are willing to play for our group to get prepared for conference play. Missouri is legit,” McKay said. “In the last couple of years, scheduling has been a little difficult for us.”

The Tigers, picked to finish 10th in the 14-team SEC preseason poll, are receiving votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls after picking up victories over then-No. 21 Oregon and Wichita State in the past week. The matchup against the Ducks was a neutral site contest in Omaha, Nebraska, while the meeting with the Shockers served as Missouri’s lone road nonconference game.