Liberty, with two weeks of prep, has gotten head start on 'bigger, faster, stronger' Arkansas defense

Hugh Freeze sent a quick text to Barry Odom early Monday morning before Freeze and Liberty prepared for the day’s practice. The friendship between the two dates back to 2014 when Matt Luke introduced Odom to Freeze, so they know how to read between the lines in those messages.

Freeze insisted Odom needed to stop laughing at Liberty when watching the team on film in that early morning text. The reply quickly appeared on Freeze’s screen. Odom wasn’t laughing at all.

Odom, the Arkansas defensive coordinator, held the same position at Memphis when Freeze’s offense at Ole Miss picked up 426 yards in a 24-3 win. Odom’s defenses, in the eight seasons since that meeting, have evolved to the point where he simply doesn’t line up in one front.

The Razorbacks have mixed up their fronts this season to varying degrees of success. They stymied offensive attacks of Cincinnati and South Carolina, and they returned from their off week to throttle Auburn this past weekend.

“I do feel like I have an understanding of what he’s trying to do when he’s getting in his odd fronts or load fronts or his even fronts,” Freeze said Monday. “There’s a lot of moving parts with it and we’ll have to get in the game and figure out how he’s going to play us. It certainly didn’t hurt that we got to watch that much of them.”

No. 23 Liberty (7-1) enjoyed its off weekend at an ideal time. Arkansas played BYU the week before the Cougars traveled to Lynchburg, which meant the Flames got a sneak peak of the Razorbacks. The coaches watched Arkansas’ 41-27 win over Auburn from their couches this past weekend.

“We got to have a little head start on Arkansas. The Hogs are going to be a handful for us,” Freeze said. “When you’re playing an SEC roster with a Group of Five school, it’s tough, it’s hard, and you can’t hardly make any mistakes if you want to even have a chance to be in it.”

Arkansas (5-3) peaked at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll earlier this season but lost three consecutive games to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State to fall out of the polls.

Injuries, particularly on the secondary, hurt the Razorbacks against those SEC teams. Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State each averaged more than 12 yards per completion.

The off week between the win over BYU and the triumph over Auburn allowed Odom to get some depth back to help in the stretch run that’ll feature matchups with LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri to close the season.

Defensive backs Dwight McGlothern and Hudson Clark have been very active in the Arkansas defense. McGlothern, who cracked the starting lineup for the first time this season, leads the team with three interceptions, while Hudson Clark has recovered two fumbles.

Linebacker Drew Sanders, a transfer from Alabama, leads the SEC in forced fumbles per game, and has racked up 7.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus awards Tuesday.

Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the team with 72 tackles. Defensive end Eric Gregory is among the team leaders in quarterback hurries and Freeze called him “a man up front.” Gregory has helped an Arkansas defensive front that averages three sacks per game.

“They’re bigger, faster and stronger,” Freeze added.

Liberty faced a big defensive line and athletic linebacker corps and secondary in its 41-14 win over BYU. Johnathan Bennett played the most complete game of his Flames career that day, as he completed 24 of 29 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

It marked a drastic change in how Bennett had performed in his previous three starts this season. He completed 52% of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions in those outings.

He will need to be just as consistent as he was against BYU against an Arkansas defense that showed considerable improvement against Auburn.

“He’s been very inconsistent and then he just won the biggest game in school history and looked really good doing it,” Freeze said. “I’ve got these two things battling in my mind of if you’ve watched all of our games up until BYU, you say, ‘Man, they’re really inconsistent.’ Then you watch the BYU game and you’re like, ‘Dang, he’s really accurate and good.’ I’m glad we have him."

If Bennett, who Freeze projected would start Saturday, struggles like he did in wins over Akron and Gardner-Webb, then Charlie Brewer could see an increased role.

The Utah transfer looked more confident throwing the ball during Tuesday’s open portion of practice than he did in the preparation leading up to the Oct. 24 matchup against BYU. Brewer played only three snaps in the win over the Cougars.

“I would expect Brewer to do like he did in BYU and try to go,” Freeze added. “I think the off week really helped him. He threw it a lot better today than he did two weeks ago when he was trying to practice.”