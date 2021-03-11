Liberty women advance to ASUN semifinals

After closing the regular season on a two-game skid, Liberty women’s basketball put together a strong showing to open the postseason, running away with an easy win over Bellarmine, 88-59, in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Seventh-seeded Bellarmine (5-17) kept pace with LU (18-7) for five minutes, and Tasia Jeffries’ 3-pointer for BU tied the game at 8. But the No. 2 seed Flames went on a 15-4 run after that, with Alyssa Iverson’s layup during the stretch giving Liberty a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

Jeffries led the Knights with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. As a team, BU shot 21 of 60 (35%), while Liberty shot a blistering 38 of 63 (60.3%).

LU started the game hot, hitting 64.7% in the first quarter. The Flames didn't let up as the game progressed and finished by knocking down 11 of 13 attempts (84.6%) in the final frame.

Bellarmine got to the free-throw line 10 more times than Liberty, but the difference didn't matter in the blowout win for the Flames.

Thirteen players scored for LU, including Emily Lytle with a team-high 14 points. Mya Berkman added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Sophia tallied 11 points.