Liberty women advance to ASUN semifinals

After closing the regular season on a two-game skid, Liberty women’s basketball put together a strong showing to open the postseason, running away with an easy win over Bellarmine, 88-59, in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Seventh-seeded Bellarmine (5-17) kept pace with LU (18-7) for five minutes, and Tasia Jeffries’ 3-pointer for BU tied the game at 8. But the No. 2 seed Flames went on a 15-4 run after that, with Alyssa Iverson’s layup during the stretch giving Liberty a double-digit lead it never relinquished.
Jeffries led the Knights with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. As a team, BU shot 21 of 60 (35%), while Liberty shot a blistering 38 of 63 (60.3%).
LU started the game hot, hitting 64.7% in the first quarter. The Flames didn't let up as the game progressed and finished by knocking down 11 of 13 attempts (84.6%) in the final frame.
Bellarmine got to the free-throw line 10 more times than Liberty, but the difference didn't matter in the blowout win for the Flames.
Thirteen players scored for LU, including Emily Lytle with a team-high 14 points. Mya Berkman added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Sophia tallied 11 points.
The Flames outscored the Knights 62-26 in the paint, scored 17 points off 17 BU turnovers and earned 11 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.
Liberty outrebounded Bellarmine 35-27, but BU held a 16-11 advantage on the offensive boards. The Knights, though, only had seven second-chance points.
In the teams' regular-season meetings, Liberty won by a combined 20 points.
LU improved its record in the ASUN tournament to 5-1 and 3-0 in quarterfinal games.
It will take on third-seeded North Florida (14-10) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Ospreys defeated No. 6 North Alabama 86-74 in another quarterfinal game Thursday. UNF swept both games of the regular-season series with LU by a combined six points.