 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberty women advance to ASUN semifinals
ASUN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Liberty women advance to ASUN semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}

After closing the regular season on a two-game skid, Liberty women’s basketball put together a strong showing to open the postseason, running away with an easy win over Bellarmine, 88-59, in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Seventh-seeded Bellarmine (5-17) kept pace with LU (18-7) for five minutes, and Tasia Jeffries’ 3-pointer for BU tied the game at 8. But the No. 2 seed Flames went on a 15-4 run after that, with Alyssa Iverson’s layup during the stretch giving Liberty a double-digit lead it never relinquished.

Jeffries led the Knights with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. As a team, BU shot 21 of 60 (35%), while Liberty shot a blistering 38 of 63 (60.3%).

LU started the game hot, hitting 64.7% in the first quarter. The Flames didn't let up as the game progressed and finished by knocking down 11 of 13 attempts (84.6%) in the final frame. 

Bellarmine got to the free-throw line 10 more times than Liberty, but the difference didn't matter in the blowout win for the Flames.

Thirteen players scored for LU, including Emily Lytle with a team-high 14 points. Mya Berkman added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Bella Sophia tallied 11 points. 

The Flames outscored the Knights 62-26 in the paint, scored 17 points off 17 BU turnovers and earned 11 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.

Liberty outrebounded Bellarmine 35-27, but BU held a 16-11 advantage on the offensive boards. The Knights, though, only had seven second-chance points. 

In the teams' regular-season meetings, Liberty won by a combined 20 points. 

LU improved its record in the ASUN tournament to 5-1 and 3-0 in quarterfinal games. 

It will take on third-seeded North Florida (14-10) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Ospreys defeated No. 6 North Alabama 86-74 in another quarterfinal game Thursday. UNF swept both games of the regular-season series with LU by a combined six points.

Liberty orb

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Denny Hamlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert