Liberty women cruise to victory over Kennesaw State

The Liberty women’s basketball team made it look easy in the opening minutes Saturday against Kennesaw State. The Flames were converting on open perimeter looks, slashing to the basket when lanes were open, and turning Owls turnovers into points.

The opening stages were a precursor to the Flames’ dominating victory in the opener of the ASUN Conference weekend series.

Bridgette Rettstatt scored 16 points off the bench, Emily Lytle added 13 points and Liberty cruised to a 76-59 triumph over Kennesaw State at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The Flames (7-3, 3-0 ASUN) scored the game’s first 15 points and never saw their lead drop into single digits over the final three quarters.

Rettstatt shot 7 of 12 from the field and pulled down a team-best seven rebounds. Lytle shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Ashtyn Baker, the reigning ASUN player of the week, and Dee Brown each scored eight points and dished out five assists.

The Owls (3-3, 0-3) committed eight turnovers and missed its first five shots spanning the game’s opening 6 1/2 minutes as Liberty built a 15-0 lead.