Liberty women to meet Campbell in WNIT first round on Wednesday

Bridgette Rettstatt was relegated to the bench, wearing a walking boot the last time the Liberty women’s basketball team played Campbell. The forward, who was trying to recover from an ankle injury in her freshman season, was forced to watch a matchup that lacked any semblance of offense.

The teams combined for 31 first-half points. Liberty was 6 of 20 from the field. Campbell wasn’t much better at 6 of 15. Rettstatt felt more agony watching the game than she did in her ankle.

“Just kind of like a, ‘Oh my gosh, this game is dragging on’ kind of game,” Rettstatt recalled Monday.

The teams haven’t played since Liberty’s 46-33 victory on Jan. 20, 2018. The Flames soon joined the ASUN Conference, while Campbell remained a contender in the Big South Conference.

The former conference foes meet again Wednesday in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Campbell, the Big South regular-season champion, travels to Lynchburg to play Liberty at 7 p.m. at Liberty Arena, and the renewal of the rivalry could be reminiscent of the offensive eyesore Rettstatt was forced to watch late in the 2017-18 season.

The Camels (23-7) enter the game ranked ninth in the nation in scoring defense. They allow 53.5 points per game.

The Flames (27-4) rank third in the nation in both rebounding margin (plus-13.5) and field-goal percentage defense (34.0%), and they rank sixth nationally in scoring defense at 52 points per game.

Campbell has ranked in the top 20 in scoring defense in Ronny Fisher’s six seasons at the helm, and his teams at Presbyterian from 2008 to 2016 were equally as tough on the defensive end.

“I think we both look at each other and there’s no doubt I have the respect of knowing his teams are going to be well-coached,” Liberty coach Carey Green said of Campbell.

Liberty was one of 34 at-large selections to the WNIT thanks to a strong record, a NET ranking of 72, and a Quadrant 1 victory over Virginia Tech.

Campbell received an automatic bid by winning the Big South regular-season title. The Camels advanced to the conference championship game, but were walloped by Longwood 86-47.

That was Campbell’s second-worst loss of the season. It was shellacked 84-39 at Virginia Tech on Nov. 20.

“It’s unfortunate that he had earned that No. 1 seed and they just had the worst game of the season at the worst time,” Green said of Campbell. “You could have that game 10 games earlier and he’d been OK. It’s not indicative of what his team can do and what they’ve earned. As we meet again, I know his team is going to be technical and I respect him and we better be ready to play. The names have changed, but the game is the same.”

Campbell is making its third postseason appearance under Fisher. The Camels appeared in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) two times, and this season’s team features three players averaging double figures.

Taya Bolden, the Big South scholar-athlete of the year and a first-team all-conference selection, averages 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Faith Price and Luana Serranho average 12.2 and 11.3 points per game, respectively.

Mya Berkman and Rettstatt lead the Flames in both scoring and rebounding. Berkman, the ASUN scholar-athlete of the year, averages team highs of 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while Rettstatt posts averages of 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Rettstatt, Priscilla Smeenge and Alyssa Iverson are the only three players on the Liberty roster to experience postseason play.

Rettstatt was a freshman on the 2017-18 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Smeenge played on NCAA Tournament teams in 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Michigan, and was going to be on a third straight NCAA Tournament team in 2019-20 until the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iverson, as a freshman in 2018-19, played on Northern Iowa’s WNIT team.

Those three, along with the rest of their teammates, felt the season was not over following a heartbreaking 59-57 loss to Jacksonville State in the ASUN tournament semifinal round.

“I feel like the coaches and the players knew that we weren’t done. Yes, was it a tough loss? Absolutely,” Smeenge said. “I felt like there was a strong belief that our season and everything we’ve done to that point, we weren’t done. I definitely believe in this team, and I think we can definitely make a run at this thing.”

The Flames wanted to go to the NCAA Tournament, but getting a chance to play in the WNIT isn’t a bad consolation prize.

“I said to my parents yesterday, actually, that, ‘Yeah, we didn’t make it to the NCAA, but there’s still some really good teams in the WNIT,’” Rettstatt said. “There’s no shame in the WNIT, and I think it’s still a great opportunity to get the Liberty name out there and to show the world what we can do.”

