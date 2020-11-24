Liberty women's basketball, acutely aware of coronavirus' impact, eager to finally get back on court

The Liberty women’s basketball team was in the midst of preparing to face FGCU in the ASUN Conference Tournament championship game in early March when the entire sporting world came to a screeching halt. The Flames, eager for a chance to get another shot at the Eagles in the title game after a humbling defeat in 2019, had that opportunity snatched from them with the contest and NCAA Tournament canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They were left with the title of co-champions, but also with the empty feeling of knowing their shot to dethrone the Eagles would have to wait for at least another year.
The Flames have waited for the chance to get back on the court. It has been eight long months since those players put on the jerseys and laced up their sneakers.
Liberty has the long-term goal of knocking off FGCU. But the most important game for the Flames is the one that tips off at 1 p.m. Wednesday when they face Ohio inside the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.
“I’m very eager to play the first game,” redshirt senior guard Emily Lytle said. “This past week is going by so slow. I’m just ready to get back on the court again.”
The Flames, if they weren’t already acutely aware of the coronavirus’ ability to cause havoc, had to alter their travel plans for the matchup this past weekend. The official contract was finalized Friday, moving the start time up six hours.
“It’s causing quick movements and changes on our travel arrangements and things like that,” coach Carey Green said. “We’re just excited and hopefully we’ll get the season in.”
Green, in his 22nd season at Liberty, hasn’t faced this type of uncertainty or unpredictability leading up to the start of a season. He revealed the team had a lot of interruptions over the summer because of positive tests and contact tracing.
Lytle expressed her frustration because even if a player didn’t test positive for the virus but was in close contact with someone who did, she had to quarantine for 14 days.
And just when the team thought it was out of the woods and ready to practice as a full unit, things were shut down yet again.
“We had our first practice with the coaches and then the next day, we shut down. It was hard, I think, at first getting into the rhythm, playing with the new girls,” senior point guard Ashtyn Baker said Friday. “Since then, this past week has been the first week we’ve had everybody on the roster be in practice, just whether it was injuries or some girls quarantining. There’s just been this uncertainty the whole time. Even now, some other conferences, they’re getting pushed back even further. I think there’s anxiousness that comes along with this, for sure.”
Baker and Lytle are two upperclassmen the Flames will rely on this season. Both were preseason all-conference selections after combining to average nearly 23 points and more than eight rebounds per game last season.
They are joined in the backcourt by sophomore point guard Kennedi Williams, wing player Audrey Clark, and two high-scoring junior college transfers in Alyssa Iverson and Dee Brown.
The backcourt depth will be needed to compete with FGCU’s up-tempo, helter-skelter offensive attack.
“I feel like we have a deep bench and almost everyone will get an equal opportunity to see the court,” Lytle said, “so I think that will really help us in the long run.”
The Flames’ post presence features Bridgette Rettstatt and Mya McMillian, two players who shined last season playing alongside Keyen Green. Green, a former Big South Conference player of the year and first-team all-ASUN selection last season, elected to transfer as a graduate student to Tennessee for her final season of eligibility.
That means McMillian will take over as the primary on-the-block presence, with Rettstatt continuing to be the stretch power forward that made her valuable last season in stretching the floor.
McMillian shot better than 64% from the field in limited action last season.
“There are some girls that have really stepped up, like Mya McMillan. She’s doing very well,” Lytle said. “I think she’s filling in Keyen’s spot pretty well for herself.”
The season is clouded in uncertainty with the pandemic still ongoing — even Carey Green admitted he feels there will be a lot of disruptions throughout the season — and there are chances every game won’t be played. However, the Flames have a singular focus, and that is to finally break through and win the ASUN Tournament title.
That means getting through FGCU, the conference’s dominant power and the team the Flames have been chasing for two seasons.
How close is Liberty in that chase?
“We’re there. We’re there already,” Lytle said.
“Honestly, out of any of the years I’ve been here, I think this is the year,” Baker added. “We have a lot of talent. If there was any time, this is it.”
