Liberty women's basketball, acutely aware of coronavirus' impact, eager to finally get back on court

“It’s causing quick movements and changes on our travel arrangements and things like that,” coach Carey Green said. “We’re just excited and hopefully we’ll get the season in.”

Green, in his 22nd season at Liberty, hasn’t faced this type of uncertainty or unpredictability leading up to the start of a season. He revealed the team had a lot of interruptions over the summer because of positive tests and contact tracing.

Lytle expressed her frustration because even if a player didn’t test positive for the virus but was in close contact with someone who did, she had to quarantine for 14 days.

And just when the team thought it was out of the woods and ready to practice as a full unit, things were shut down yet again.

“We had our first practice with the coaches and then the next day, we shut down. It was hard, I think, at first getting into the rhythm, playing with the new girls,” senior point guard Ashtyn Baker said Friday. “Since then, this past week has been the first week we’ve had everybody on the roster be in practice, just whether it was injuries or some girls quarantining. There’s just been this uncertainty the whole time. Even now, some other conferences, they’re getting pushed back even further. I think there’s anxiousness that comes along with this, for sure.”