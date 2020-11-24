 Skip to main content
Liberty women's basketball, acutely aware of coronavirus' impact, eager to finally get back on court

Liberty women's basketball, acutely aware of coronavirus' impact, eager to finally get back on court

The Liberty women’s basketball team was in the midst of preparing to face FGCU in the ASUN Conference Tournament championship game in early March when the entire sporting world came to a screeching halt. The Flames, eager for a chance to get another shot at the Eagles in the title game after a humbling defeat in 2019, had that opportunity snatched from them with the contest and NCAA Tournament canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were left with the title of co-champions, but also with the empty feeling of knowing their shot to dethrone the Eagles would have to wait for at least another year.

The Flames have waited for the chance to get back on the court. It has been eight long months since those players put on the jerseys and laced up their sneakers.

Liberty has the long-term goal of knocking off FGCU. But the most important game for the Flames is the one that tips off at 1 p.m. Wednesday when they face Ohio inside the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

“I’m very eager to play the first game,” redshirt senior guard Emily Lytle said. “This past week is going by so slow. I’m just ready to get back on the court again.”

The Flames, if they weren’t already acutely aware of the coronavirus’ ability to cause havoc, had to alter their travel plans for the matchup this past weekend. The official contract was finalized Friday, moving the start time up six hours.

“It’s causing quick movements and changes on our travel arrangements and things like that,” coach Carey Green said. “We’re just excited and hopefully we’ll get the season in.”

Green, in his 22nd season at Liberty, hasn’t faced this type of uncertainty or unpredictability leading up to the start of a season. He revealed the team had a lot of interruptions over the summer because of positive tests and contact tracing.

Lytle expressed her frustration because even if a player didn’t test positive for the virus but was in close contact with someone who did, she had to quarantine for 14 days.

And just when the team thought it was out of the woods and ready to practice as a full unit, things were shut down yet again.

“We had our first practice with the coaches and then the next day, we shut down. It was hard, I think, at first getting into the rhythm, playing with the new girls,” senior point guard Ashtyn Baker said Friday. “Since then, this past week has been the first week we’ve had everybody on the roster be in practice, just whether it was injuries or some girls quarantining. There’s just been this uncertainty the whole time. Even now, some other conferences, they’re getting pushed back even further. I think there’s anxiousness that comes along with this, for sure.”

Baker and Lytle are two upperclassmen the Flames will rely on this season. Both were preseason all-conference selections after combining to average nearly 23 points and more than eight rebounds per game last season.

They are joined in the backcourt by sophomore point guard Kennedi Williams, wing player Audrey Clark, and two high-scoring junior college transfers in Alyssa Iverson and Dee Brown.

The backcourt depth will be needed to compete with FGCU’s up-tempo, helter-skelter offensive attack.

“I feel like we have a deep bench and almost everyone will get an equal opportunity to see the court,” Lytle said, “so I think that will really help us in the long run.”

The Flames’ post presence features Bridgette Rettstatt and Mya McMillian, two players who shined last season playing alongside Keyen Green. Green, a former Big South Conference player of the year and first-team all-ASUN selection last season, elected to transfer as a graduate student to Tennessee for her final season of eligibility.

That means McMillian will take over as the primary on-the-block presence, with Rettstatt continuing to be the stretch power forward that made her valuable last season in stretching the floor.

McMillian shot better than 64% from the field in limited action last season.

“There are some girls that have really stepped up, like Mya McMillan. She’s doing very well,” Lytle said. “I think she’s filling in Keyen’s spot pretty well for herself.”

The season is clouded in uncertainty with the pandemic still ongoing — even Carey Green admitted he feels there will be a lot of disruptions throughout the season — and there are chances every game won’t be played. However, the Flames have a singular focus, and that is to finally break through and win the ASUN Tournament title.

That means getting through FGCU, the conference’s dominant power and the team the Flames have been chasing for two seasons.

How close is Liberty in that chase?

“We’re there. We’re there already,” Lytle said.

“Honestly, out of any of the years I’ve been here, I think this is the year,” Baker added. “We have a lot of talent. If there was any time, this is it.”

2020-21 Liberty Flames Women’s Basketball

Liberty at Ohio

Women’s College Basketball

1 p.m. Wednesday

THE SKINNY

COACH: Carey Green, 476-195, 22nd season at Liberty

2019-20: 20-11, 11-5 ASUN Conference, beat North Alabama 90-87 in overtime of ASUN semifinals

WHO’S BACK: G/F Emily Lytle (11.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 81.6 FT, 23 steals), G Ashtyn Baker (11.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 41.9 FG, 78.6 FT, 117 assists, 51 steals), F Bridgette Rettstatt (8.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 46.2 FG, 38 steals), F Mya McMillian (6.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 62.4 FG, 11 blocks)

WHO’S NOT: F Keyen Green (13.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 59.0 FG, 23 blocks, 27 steals), G/F Asia Todd (8.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 41.3 3-FG, 22 steals)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: Depth won’t be an issue for the Flames this season, especially on the perimeter. Liberty returned its top backcourt playmakers in Ashtyn Baker and Emily Lytle and added high-scoring junior college transfers Alyssa Iverson and Dee Brown. There is enough scoring to go around to help spread the court and give the post players a chance to take advantage of one-on-one matchups. Bridgette Rettstatt was enjoying a breakout season before an injury limited her production for most of the second half of the season. She will be joined by Mya McMillian, who shined and showcased her strong inside scoring ability in limited action last season. It is a balance that should help the Flames finally get over the hurdle that has been between them and an NCAA Tournament berth since moving to the ASUN Conference: FGCU.

WHY THEY WON’T: FGCU lost plenty of talent from last season’s team, but the Eagles reloaded and again will feature an up-tempo, helter-skelter offensive attack that does not mesh well with the balanced approach Liberty displays. The No. 1 seed in the conference could be decided as early as the second weekend of the January when the Flames play back-to-back nights in Fort Myers, Florida, against the Eagles. Whoever wins those games could set the tone for the remainder of the regular season. Liberty has not beaten FGCU since joining the ASUN.

COACH SPEAK: “Myself and the players, we’re hungry just to get out on the court, compete, have fun, play in the game. It’s what they’re wired for. It’s been a joy working with these young ladies, even with all the disruptions. We’re getting to know each other in a different way, yet we’re still excited. Hopefully we can get a season underneath our belt. I’ve got a feeling there’s going to be a lot of disruptions as we go into the season.” — Carey Green

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech

The Flames and the Hokies are meeting for the third straight season and second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech claimed a close 73-69 victory last season in a 21-9 campaign that ended in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Hokies were a trendy pick to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were picked to finish seventh in both the media and coaches ACC preseason poll. Elizabeth Kitley (12.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 56.2 FG, 63 blocked shots) and Aisha Sheppard (14.8 ppg) were named to both media and coaches preseason all-conference team.

Dec. 1 vs. Norfolk State

The Flames’ home opener marks the first game to be played in the $65 million Liberty Arena. It is the conclusion of a home-and-home series that began last season in Norfolk with the Flames claiming a decisive 67-48 victory. The Spartans, though, posted an 18-11 record and went 12-4 in the MEAC to finish second in the conference standings. They were picked to win the MEAC Northern Division title this season despite graduating their top four scorers from a year ago.

Dec. 6 at Memphis

This serves as a homecoming of sorts for Liberty seniors Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker. Lytle is a Memphis native, while Baker played high school basketball primarily in Memphis with her high school, Northport Christian School in Southaven, Mississippi, being right across the Tennessee state border. This game also serves as the Flames’ first game against the Tigers and inaugural appearance at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Memphis went 14-17 last season, and was picked to finish eighth in the preseason American Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu was named to preseason all-conference second team after averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and blocking 27 shots last season.

Dec. 16 at High Point

The Flames and Panthers have played 55 times, and 50 of those matches came between 1999 and 2018 when both were members of the Big South Conference. Liberty won 41 times and easily won the last meeting, 78-54, in the semifinals of the 2018 Big South Tournament. This matchup in the Millis Center features the Flames, picked to finish second in the ASUN Conference, and the Panthers, the preseason favorites to win the Big South. High Point posted a 16-13 record last season, but ended the campaign on a five-game winning streak to finish third in the conference standings with a 14-6 mark. The Panthers return four starters, led by junior guard Skyler Curran. Curran is the Big South preseason player of the year after averaging 16.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season.

Dec. 22 at William & Mary

The Flames close nonconference play with their first matchup against the Tribe since 2005. It is the first time Liberty is playing in Williamsburg since 2004 when the teams had a home-and-home series the Flames swept convincingly (70-47 in 2004 and 73-56 in 2005). The Tribe finished last season with a 21-8 record and finished third in the CAA with a 12-6 mark. However, W&M graduated its top two scorers and was picked to finish eighth in the CAA preseason poll. Sydney Wagner, who averaged 8.3 points per game last season, was a preseason all-conference honorable mention.

