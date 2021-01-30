Liberty women's basketball blows out cold-shooting Jacksonville

It didn’t matter which Jacksonville women’s basketball player was hoisting up perimeter shots Saturday against Liberty. The Flames eagerly let the Dolphins attempt those low-percentage shots every possession.
With each passing trip that ended with a shot clanking off the iron, missing the rim entirely or circled out before being secured by a Liberty player, the Dolphins kept regressing into a shooting funk that has plagued them in ASUN Conference play.
Liberty packed the paint on defense and forced Jacksonville to take jumper after jumper. The Flames, with each miss, kept unleashing runs over the final three quarters to pull away and claim a rather easy 78-46 victory at Liberty Arena.
“Our gameplan was to pack it in. We know they can shoot because they’re in college, but right now they’re in a shooting slump,” Liberty guard Emily Lytle said, “so we just wanted to pack it inside and take away their post players.”
The gameplan worked to perfection against the slumping Dolphins (2-8, 0-5 ASUN).
Jacksonville shot an abysmal 16 for 60 (26.7%) from the field and a paltry 4 of 29 (13.8%) from 3-point range.
The second and third quarters were the turning point as the Dolphins shot 6 for 29 from the field, while the Flames (11-3, 7-0) shot a blistering 20 for 34 (58.8%) during the stretch to build a 35-point advantage late in the third quarter.
“Very pleased with the defensive effort from the entire team,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.
The longtime coach guided the team for the first time since a Dec. 16 road contest against High Point. He underwent an undisclosed surgery in early January that required him to wear a large brace on his left knee and necessitated him sitting in a wheelchair during the game. Two days after his return from surgery, he was forced to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test.
“For me personally, it’s great to be back with the team,” Green said, noting he was cleared to return from quarantine this past Monday. “Just enjoyed getting back with them. Been a lot of fun to get back with them and see them in action personally and still be working with my coaching staff. … To see them play together with a lot of intensity today and some balance, it was a lot of fun to see the efforts and see them firsthand.”
The Flames opened ASUN play with six victories in Green’s absence with associate head coach Alexis Sherard leading the way.
“They’re really playing together, and great teams do play together,” Green said.
Liberty extended its overall winning streak to 10 games, and the 32-point triumph Saturday was the largest margin of victory for the Flames in ASUN play.
Lytle and Ashtyn Baker each scored 11 points for the Flames, who shot 53.2% for the game.
Bella Smuda came off the bench and recorded team highs of 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
The bench was particularly effective against the short-handed Dolphins, with 39 points on 17-of-30 shooting.
“I think it was very helpful having the first five come in, run up and down, and then having the second five with fresh legs run up and down,” Lytle said. “I know Jacksonville really didn’t have a deep bench, so I think that was part of our advantage we had over them.”
Jacksonville entered the game shooting 32.9% from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range in its previous four league games, and the cold shooting continued Saturday.
Erin Wilson, the team’s leading scorer at 16 points per game, was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting and an 0-of-5 performance from 3-point range.
DeShari Graham and Khalela Hayes each scored 13 points.
Jacksonville showed life early by going on an 8-0 run late in the first quarter to trim the deficit to 13-11 following Graham’s steal and layup with 1:49 left in the period.
However, the Dolphins committed two turnovers and missed a shot as a precursor to their dismal final 30 minutes.
“Over the entire 40-minute game, I was not pleased for a four- or five-minute period there,” Green said. “For the rest of the game, our intensity level and focus was pretty good from a defensive perspective.”