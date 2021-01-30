Liberty women's basketball blows out cold-shooting Jacksonville

“Very pleased with the defensive effort from the entire team,” Liberty coach Carey Green said.

The longtime coach guided the team for the first time since a Dec. 16 road contest against High Point. He underwent an undisclosed surgery in early January that required him to wear a large brace on his left knee and necessitated him sitting in a wheelchair during the game. Two days after his return from surgery, he was forced to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“For me personally, it’s great to be back with the team,” Green said, noting he was cleared to return from quarantine this past Monday. “Just enjoyed getting back with them. Been a lot of fun to get back with them and see them in action personally and still be working with my coaching staff. … To see them play together with a lot of intensity today and some balance, it was a lot of fun to see the efforts and see them firsthand.”

The Flames opened ASUN play with six victories in Green’s absence with associate head coach Alexis Sherard leading the way.

“They’re really playing together, and great teams do play together,” Green said.

Liberty extended its overall winning streak to 10 games, and the 32-point triumph Saturday was the largest margin of victory for the Flames in ASUN play.