Liberty women's basketball continues winning ways inside Freedom Hall

Historic Freedom Hall has served as a home away from home over the past two seasons for the Liberty women’s basketball team.

The Flames for the third time in less than a calendar year thrived inside the storied venue. They dominated in the paint, played stifling defense, and methodically pulled away from host Bellarmine in a Thursday matinee contest.

Three visits. Three victories.

Mya Berkman scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Jordan Bailey added 17 points off the bench, and Liberty used sizzling second-half shooting to pull away for a 77-52 victory over the Knights in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Flames (20-2, 8-1 ASUN) joined No. 1 South Carolina as the nation’s first two teams to reach the 20-victory plateau this season.

They improved to 3-0 against Bellarmine on the Knights’ home court since Bellarmine joined the ASUN Conference for the 2020-21 season. The Flames won by scores of 76-62 and 79-73 on Feb. 13 and 14, 2021, when the league had teams play games on back-to-back days in the same venue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both of those games featured the Flames shooting better than 46% from the field and controlling the rebounding battle.

The same thing unfolded Thursday.

Liberty shot 44.3% from the field. The Flames enjoyed a plus-25 rebounding margin and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

Priscilla Smeenge added nine points. Bridgette Rettstatt finished with eight points to become the 16th player in program history to reach the 1,100-point mark (she’s at 1,103 career points).

Bella Smuda had eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Alyssa Iverson missed her only shot, but finished with a career-high nine rebounds to go with a team-high five assists.

Liberty led 37-20 at the half despite shooting a paltry 34.3% (12 of 35) from the field.

The Flames held the Knights (3-17, 0-9) to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting in the second quarter, and then turned that defensive momentum into offensive execution over the final 20 minutes.

Liberty shot 57.7% in the second half.

Bellarmine shot 31.3% for the game.

Mackenzie Keelin had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.

Liberty continues its road trip by play at Eastern Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I really respect Eastern Kentucky,” Liberty coach Carey Green said after last Saturday’s win over Jacksonville State. “ … That will be a huge challenge for us.”

