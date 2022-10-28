Liberty women's basketball, in final ASUN season, wants to finally beat FGCU

Kennedi Williams and the Liberty women’s basketball team have run into a metaphorical wall seven times during the past three seasons. It is what has prevented the Flames from returning to the NCAA Tournament since joining the ASUN Conference, and they want to break through in their final season in the league.

What is that wall? Simply put, it’s four letters: FGCU.

“To get through that wall, sometimes it takes heartbreak. That’s what it was for us last year,” Williams said, referencing a loss to Jacksonville State in the tournament semifinals that prevented Liberty from playing FGCU for an eighth time in her time with the program. “Everybody pretty much was here, so they remember the feeling of losing in the semifinals to get our chance to go face FGCU, and I think that heartbreak is going to carry with us. We don’t want this to happen again.”

Liberty has been chasing FGCU since it joined the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames and Eagles met in the championship game in 2019 and 2021, and they were slated to play in 2020 before the title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FGCU is the only team in the ASUN that Liberty has not beaten. (Austin Peay and Queens are in their first seasons in the league.)

The Eagles’ winning margin over the Flames, once comfortably in the double digits, dropped to four and eight points in the two meetings last season.

Liberty actually had chances to win both matchups, but FGCU made too many plays in the fourth quarter to secure the triumphs.

“Everybody already knows that we’ve never beaten them. We’ve gotten close a bajillion times,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “I think we have a different, better team than we did, and we know them very well. I feel like this is definitely going to be the year.”

Liberty returns nine players who were either starters, key rotational pieces or younger players coming off the bench from last season’s squad that finished with a 28-5 record and advanced to the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Flames relied on two things that have been the backbone to their success under coach Carey Green — defense and rebounding. They were second in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-13.5) and fifth in scoring defense (52.4 points allowed per game).

“I think defense is a big part of the game,” guard Dee Brown said. “… I feel like that’s where we gain our success from. This year’s team will still be the same defensive team we’ve always been, a little more grit, a little more determination, a little more dog in us. Expect big things from the defensive end this year.”

Green has made putting together a strong nonconference schedule a priority during his time at Liberty. The Flames welcomed the likes of James Madison, High Point and Virginia Tech to Liberty Arena last season, and they will head on the road for their marquee non-league tilts this season.

The Flames play at James Madison, face off against East Carolina and Minnesota in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, play at No. 1 South Carolina and travel to Seattle to play Washington in the Husky Classic.

“It’s an honor to be playing against all of those teams," Brown said. "I think it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s going to help us when we get to conference time. Playing those bigger and better teams is going to just help us when we get into conference time and how to deal with people in conference."

Those tough games should put Liberty in position to be prepared for the 18-game league schedule and a chance to finally win a crown that has eluded the Flames for four seasons.

“We’re always trying to set that as a goal. Obviously, it’s going to be our last opportunity and it’s a goal that we’d like to get,” Green said. “We’ve come close a couple times and last year we just didn’t finish like we wanted to — a road loss kept us from getting in the championship game. I really like the leadership.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge. You’ve added a couple more schools to the league. I’m just banking on our leadership from the players’ perspective to maybe get us over the hump.”

That leadership will come in the form of those players, especially fifth-year seniors like Berkman and Brown, who have faced FGCU and come up on the losing end every time. They want to finally break through the wall that has kept them from the NCAA Tournament.

"You’ve got to break through that wall, and I think that’s what it’s going to take. A lot of determination and grit and the will to win, the want to win," Williams said. "We have the talent, we have the girls, the coaches who will set us up to be in the right position to do that; we just have to break through that final wall."