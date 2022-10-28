Liberty women's basketball, in final ASUN season, wants to finally beat FGCU

Kennedi Williams and the Liberty women’s basketball team have run into a metaphorical wall seven times during the past three seasons. It is what has prevented the Flames from returning to the NCAA Tournament since joining the ASUN Conference, and they want to break through in their final season in the league.
What is that wall? Simply put, it’s four letters: FGCU.
“To get through that wall, sometimes it takes heartbreak. That’s what it was for us last year,” Williams said, referencing a loss to Jacksonville State in the tournament semifinals that prevented Liberty from playing FGCU for an eighth time in her time with the program. “Everybody pretty much was here, so they remember the feeling of losing in the semifinals to get our chance to go face FGCU, and I think that heartbreak is going to carry with us. We don’t want this to happen again.”
Liberty has been chasing FGCU since it joined the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season. The Flames and Eagles met in the championship game in 2019 and 2021, and they were slated to play in 2020 before the title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FGCU is the only team in the ASUN that Liberty has not beaten. (Austin Peay and Queens are in their first seasons in the league.)
The Eagles’ winning margin over the Flames, once comfortably in the double digits, dropped to four and eight points in the two meetings last season.
Liberty actually had chances to win both matchups, but FGCU made too many plays in the fourth quarter to secure the triumphs.
“Everybody already knows that we’ve never beaten them. We’ve gotten close a bajillion times,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “I think we have a different, better team than we did, and we know them very well. I feel like this is definitely going to be the year.”
Liberty returns nine players who were either starters, key rotational pieces or younger players coming off the bench from last season’s squad that finished with a 28-5 record and advanced to the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
The Flames relied on two things that have been the backbone to their success under coach Carey Green — defense and rebounding. They were second in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-13.5) and fifth in scoring defense (52.4 points allowed per game).
“I think defense is a big part of the game,” guard Dee Brown said. “… I feel like that’s where we gain our success from. This year’s team will still be the same defensive team we’ve always been, a little more grit, a little more determination, a little more dog in us. Expect big things from the defensive end this year.”
Green has made putting together a strong nonconference schedule a priority during his time at Liberty. The Flames welcomed the likes of James Madison, High Point and Virginia Tech to Liberty Arena last season, and they will head on the road for their marquee non-league tilts this season.
The Flames play at James Madison, face off against East Carolina and Minnesota in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, play at No. 1 South Carolina and travel to Seattle to play Washington in the Husky Classic.
“It’s an honor to be playing against all of those teams," Brown said. "I think it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s going to help us when we get to conference time. Playing those bigger and better teams is going to just help us when we get into conference time and how to deal with people in conference."
Those tough games should put Liberty in position to be prepared for the 18-game league schedule and a chance to finally win a crown that has eluded the Flames for four seasons.
“We’re always trying to set that as a goal. Obviously, it’s going to be our last opportunity and it’s a goal that we’d like to get,” Green said. “We’ve come close a couple times and last year we just didn’t finish like we wanted to — a road loss kept us from getting in the championship game. I really like the leadership.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge. You’ve added a couple more schools to the league. I’m just banking on our leadership from the players’ perspective to maybe get us over the hump.”
That leadership will come in the form of those players, especially fifth-year seniors like Berkman and Brown, who have faced FGCU and come up on the losing end every time. They want to finally break through the wall that has kept them from the NCAA Tournament.
"You’ve got to break through that wall, and I think that’s what it’s going to take. A lot of determination and grit and the will to win, the want to win," Williams said. "We have the talent, we have the girls, the coaches who will set us up to be in the right position to do that; we just have to break through that final wall."
FIVE GAMES TO WATCH
Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota
The Gophers will look totally different than the team that went 15-18 and advanced to the second round of the WNIT one season ago. Only two players from last season’s team (Alanna Micheaux and Maggie Czinano) are back, which meant coach Lindsay Whalen had to reload through the transfer portal. Four graduate transfers — center Destinee Oberg (Arkansas), wings Isabelle Gradwell (Cleveland State) and Angelina Hammond (Miami Dade Community College) and guard Mi’Cole Clayton (Nebraska) — are expected to contribute immediately, and there are six freshmen on the roster. Minnesota will have four games to figure out the rotation before heading to the Cav Classic in Charlottesville. The Gophers’ second game of the classic is against the Flames at 4 p.m.
Dec. 11 at South Carolina
The defending national champion Gamecocks are the overwhelming favorite to repeat with do-everything forward Aliyah Boston leading the charge. Boston won every award that could possibly be handed out last season, headlined with the Honda Cup Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year (Liberty’s Jill Bolton was a finalist), the Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and her third Lisa Leslie Center of the Year award. South Carolina received all 30 first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll thanks to a roster that features six seniors and a graduate transfer from Georgia Tech (Kierra Fletcher). This is the third all-time meeting between the Flames and Gamecocks and first since 2015.
Dec. 18 at Washington
The Flames and Huskies are meeting nearly 14 years to the date of the only other matchup between the programs. Liberty played at Washington on Dec. 19, 1998, in the Seattle Times Classic, and the Huskies won 94-76. Washington was picked to finish 10th in both the Pac-12 Conference preseason media and coaches polls. Senior center Emma Grothaus was one of 20 players named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list (the same one as South Carolina’s Boston), and senior guard Haley Van Dyke was named to the Pac-12 preseason team as an honorable mention selection. The Huskies are coming off a 7-16 season.
Jan. 2 at FGCU
The Flames kick off their final season in the ASUN Conference with a bang. They head to Fort Myers, Florida, to face the only league team they haven’t beaten since joining in 2019-20: FGCU. The Eagles were again picked to win the ASUN in both the media and coaches preseason poll despite losing star forward Kierstan Bell to the WNBA. Point guard Tishara Morehouse is back and was named the preseason ASUN player of the year. Karl Smesko went to the transfer portal again to fill out his roster, getting the likes of Uju Ezeudu (Denver), Milan Schimmel (Cincinnati), Sophia Stiles (Montana), Alyza Winston (Michigan State), Brylee Bartram (Vanderbilt), Sha Carter (a Division II All-American at Walsh) and Shekinah Guthrie (a former Sunshine State Conference defensive player of the year at Palm Beach Atlantic).
Feb. 2 vs. Jacksonville State
The Gamecocks and Flames, who are both heading to Conference USA following this season, will meet only once in the regular season, and it comes in Lynchburg for the second consecutive campaign. Jacksonville State eliminated Liberty in last season’s ASUN tournament semifinals on Kiana Johnson’s layup with two seconds remaining. Johnson is gone, but the Gamecocks return two key backcourt pieces who were on the preseason all-conference team. Imari Martin and NeKiyah Thompson combined to average 19 points and six rebounds per game last season, and Thompson led the team by averaging 3.3 assists per game. JSU was picked to finish third in both the preseason media and coaches polls after going 13-3 in league play last season.
2022-23 Liberty Flames Women’s Basketball
THE SKINNY
COACH: Carey Green, 523-208, 24th season at Liberty
2021-22: 28-5, 14-2 ASUN Conference, lost to Vanderbilt 71-54 in WNIT second round
WHO’S BACK: F Mya Berkman (12.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 66.3 FG, 12 blocks, 19 steals), G Dee Brown (7.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 45 steals), F Jordan Bailey (6.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 40.3 3FG), F Bella Smuda (5.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 52.2 FG, 34 blocks), G Kennedi Williams (4.9 ppg, 126 assists, 45.4 FG, 28 steals), G Emma Hess (3.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 37.7 3FG)
WHO’S NOT: F Bridgette Rettstatt (11.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 46.3 FG, 73.2 FT, 23 blocks, 27 steals), G Priscilla Smeenge (6.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 40.2 FG, 17 blocks, 20 steals), G Alyssa Iverson (4.0 ppg, 82 assists, 14 steals), G Nenna Lindstrom (3.4 ppg)
WHY THEY WILL WIN: Three starters, three key rotational players and three youngsters who got occasional playing time are back from last season’s 28-win team. That includes a post rotation of Berkman, Smuda and Bailey. Alise Markova is expected to get more playing time as a stretch forward, and 6-foot-5 center Emily Howard will get into the rotation after redshirting last season. Liberty will get steady inside scoring from those five, which will open up scoring opportunities for guards Brown, Williams and Hess. Hess is the pure perimeter shooter in the group, while Brown and Williams have improved their shooting so teams won’t simply try to shut down their drives to the basket. The Flames were one of the nation’s best defensive teams a year ago, and the core will carry that defensive mentality into a competitive nonconference slate.
WHY THEY WON’T: Rettstatt elected to return for a fifth season last year with a singular goal in mind. She wanted to help establish a winning culture, one rooted in a team mantra of playing for one another and not for yourself. The result was a spectacular season that included the program’s first home win over Virginia Tech and a 27-win regular season. Replacing Rettstatt’s leadership won’t be easy. There are players, like Berkman and Brown, who can step up and fill that void and have time before ASUN play begins to find their voice. What still awaits is the one team the Flames haven’t beaten since joining the league: FGCU.
COACH SPEAK: “I don’t know if you can do much more than play the No. 1 team in the country at their place. I don’t know if we can do anymore going from the East Coast to the West Coast and playing Washington at Washington, either, in a tournament out there. I guess other than swinging southwest and playing somebody in California, we’re doing about as much as we can to spread the word or spread the brand of Liberty out there, certainly against some very challenging programs. Washington’s up and coming, and of course South Carolina, it’s very challenging to go there and play in their arena. I think they’re No. 1 in attendance and they’ve been No. 1 for three years or longer, so it will be a challenge from an emotional part. Can we keep things together against a very good team?” — Carey Green
