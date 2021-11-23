Liberty women's basketball sees home winning streak end in loss to Memphis

The Flames burned all three timeouts to get into their offense in the final 10 seconds.

Priscilla Smeenge got the first look at tying the game, but her drive to the basket was blocked off by Memphis’ Alana Davis, and Davis blocked Smeenge’s shot from the left block that went out of bounds with 3.6 seconds remaining.

The subsequent inbounds pass went to Bailey, who took one dribble, pivoted and lofted her shot up. It barely reached the front of the rim, where it fell into Shutes’ hands to seal the victory for the Tigers (4-1).

“It was a called play, we executed it well, had some good screens, we got the ball in her hands, and we just missed too many layups. That was a 2-foot shot there,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “She normally makes that. I think there was a little hesitation. … We got the ball where we wanted it, should have scored that and we should have been playing in overtime.”

The back-and-forth matchup featured nine lead changes and five ties. It also was the third straight game played by Liberty decided by five points or loss.