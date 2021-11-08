Liberty women's basketball team aims for strong post play behind Berkman, Rettstatt and others

Bridgette Rettstatt’s older sister, Aubrey, played alongside some of the more dominating post players Liberty has developed in recent memory. The likes of Jasmine Gardner, Ashley Rininger and Katelyn Adams were forces on the block and had the ability to take over games.
The Flames’ offense was tailored around getting the ball into their hands, letting them dominate and wear down defenses, and then allowing the guards and wings to get open looks against softened-up perimeter defense.
Liberty’s strength for the 2021-22 season will return to the post with three experienced players, including Rettstatt, and that could help the Flames finally overcome the hurdle in the ASUN Conference that has been Florida Gulf Coast University.
The Flames open the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Belmont Abbey inside Liberty Arena.
“I was actually talking to a friend the other day where I was like, ‘Coach [Carey] Green just loves his post,’” Rettstatt said. “He does a great job recruiting posts and a lot of his offense is of course post-oriented. It’s really cool to be a part of a program that values the post, especially in the way women’s basketball is moving. It’s more guard-oriented and more finesse, but Coach Green really values the strong post play.”
Liberty was the queen of the Big South Conference with the likes of Rininger, Adams, Gardner, Tola Omotola, the Frazee triplets, Avery Warley, KK Barbour and others. Those forwards and centers were dominant forces who were walking double-doubles.
That is what Green is looking for this season out of Mya Berkman, Bella Smuda, Rettstatt and Old Dominion transfer Jordan Bailey.
The Flames also added freshman Emily Howard and Miami Dade College transfer Alise Markova.
Berkman is coming off a breakout 2020-21 campaign in which she averaged 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 68.9% from the field.
“I do think our post presence is definitely there between myself, Bella and even JB who is now eligible to play, and then Bridgette, we have a whole bunch of talent,” Berkman said. “It’s nice that we also have a lot of people on the floor who can shoot 3s. They’re probably going to try to double me, which is perfectly fine because I can just kick it out and they can shoot the 3. With our fours being able to shoot the 3, it really spreads the floor out more, like JB, Alise, Bridgette, they can all shoot the 3 very well. It’s really exciting. Bella has gotten super good at her footwork and just finishing inside, so it’s super great to see.”
The post play will become a more prominent feature of the Liberty offense, especially early in the season as the Flames and the rest of the college basketball season get used to a deeper 3-point line.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved moving the 3-point line back in the offseason to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. The previous 3-point line was 20 feet, 9 inches.
“I would hope with the experience that Bella and Mya are bringing that they could solidify scoring opportunities inside,” Green said. “Our offense with what we’ve been working on right now, we’re opening it up a little bit more for them to go one-on-one.
“I think in a lot of ways this team can be very explosive from an offensive perspective in getting good balance,” he added. “Certainly want to establish the inside, because that 3-point line is further back. It’s going to have some impact.”
The Flames’ top scorers from last season, guards Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker, elected to transfer to different programs for their extra season of eligibility. (Lytle is at Virginia Tech and Baker is now at Division II Union University.)
Kennedi Williams is projected to slide into Baker’s role as starting point guard, while Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson give Liberty strong scoring ability at the wing positions.
Iverson and Brown averaged 27 and 26.6 points, respectively, in their sophomore seasons at the junior college ranks.
“In my opinion, I think we’re playing a lot more team ball. It’s a lot more of an unselfish mentality,” Rettstatt said. “From that aspect, I’m really excited for what we have to show this year. I think everyone can pull their own weight and I don’t think we have a weak link on the team. In that aspect, I’m very, very excited to be a part of this team and see how well we do.”
Liberty enters the season again as the team picked to finish behind FGCU in the ASUN Conference standings. FGCU has won all eight meetings between the teams since the Flames joined the league prior to the 2018-19 season, including the league title games in 2019 and 2021.
Green said getting back to playing like themselves, which means strong play in the post, may be what gets the Flames over the hurdle.
“Honestly, I’ve looked at our games and I think it’s mental. I think we just play terrible,” Berkman said. “The first time we played them we just weren’t ready, we just weren't prepared. The next couple of times, we were prepared, but as soon as we started to play, we played like a dog with the tail tucked in between their legs.
“I just think if we play like I think we know how to play, we’re fine. I think they’re very beatable. It’s not like they’re this super team; it’s not like they’re the next UConn. They’re very beatable. We just have to do what we’re supposed to do and not get stuck in our own heads. The last four times we’ve played them, I think we’ve beaten ourselves more than they did.”