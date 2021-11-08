 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberty women's basketball team aims for strong post play behind Berkman, Rettstatt and others
0 Comments
LIBERTY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Liberty women's basketball team aims for strong post play behind Berkman, Rettstatt and others

  • 0

Bridgette Rettstatt’s older sister, Aubrey, played alongside some of the more dominating post players Liberty has developed in recent memory. The likes of Jasmine Gardner, Ashley Rininger and Katelyn Adams were forces on the block and had the ability to take over games.

The Flames’ offense was tailored around getting the ball into their hands, letting them dominate and wear down defenses, and then allowing the guards and wings to get open looks against softened-up perimeter defense.

Liberty’s strength for the 2021-22 season will return to the post with three experienced players, including Rettstatt, and that could help the Flames finally overcome the hurdle in the ASUN Conference that has been Florida Gulf Coast University.

The Flames open the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Belmont Abbey inside Liberty Arena.

“I was actually talking to a friend the other day where I was like, ‘Coach [Carey] Green just loves his post,’” Rettstatt said. “He does a great job recruiting posts and a lot of his offense is of course post-oriented. It’s really cool to be a part of a program that values the post, especially in the way women’s basketball is moving. It’s more guard-oriented and more finesse, but Coach Green really values the strong post play.”

Liberty was the queen of the Big South Conference with the likes of Rininger, Adams, Gardner, Tola Omotola, the Frazee triplets, Avery Warley, KK Barbour and others. Those forwards and centers were dominant forces who were walking double-doubles.

That is what Green is looking for this season out of Mya Berkman, Bella Smuda, Rettstatt and Old Dominion transfer Jordan Bailey.

The Flames also added freshman Emily Howard and Miami Dade College transfer Alise Markova.

Berkman is coming off a breakout 2020-21 campaign in which she averaged 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 68.9% from the field.

“I do think our post presence is definitely there between myself, Bella and even JB who is now eligible to play, and then Bridgette, we have a whole bunch of talent,” Berkman said. “It’s nice that we also have a lot of people on the floor who can shoot 3s. They’re probably going to try to double me, which is perfectly fine because I can just kick it out and they can shoot the 3. With our fours being able to shoot the 3, it really spreads the floor out more, like JB, Alise, Bridgette, they can all shoot the 3 very well. It’s really exciting. Bella has gotten super good at her footwork and just finishing inside, so it’s super great to see.”

The post play will become a more prominent feature of the Liberty offense, especially early in the season as the Flames and the rest of the college basketball season get used to a deeper 3-point line.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved moving the 3-point line back in the offseason to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. The previous 3-point line was 20 feet, 9 inches.

“I would hope with the experience that Bella and Mya are bringing that they could solidify scoring opportunities inside,” Green said. “Our offense with what we’ve been working on right now, we’re opening it up a little bit more for them to go one-on-one.

“I think in a lot of ways this team can be very explosive from an offensive perspective in getting good balance,” he added. “Certainly want to establish the inside, because that 3-point line is further back. It’s going to have some impact.”

The Flames’ top scorers from last season, guards Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker, elected to transfer to different programs for their extra season of eligibility. (Lytle is at Virginia Tech and Baker is now at Division II Union University.)

Kennedi Williams is projected to slide into Baker’s role as starting point guard, while Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson give Liberty strong scoring ability at the wing positions.

Iverson and Brown averaged 27 and 26.6 points, respectively, in their sophomore seasons at the junior college ranks.

“In my opinion, I think we’re playing a lot more team ball. It’s a lot more of an unselfish mentality,” Rettstatt said. “From that aspect, I’m really excited for what we have to show this year. I think everyone can pull their own weight and I don’t think we have a weak link on the team. In that aspect, I’m very, very excited to be a part of this team and see how well we do.”

Liberty enters the season again as the team picked to finish behind FGCU in the ASUN Conference standings. FGCU has won all eight meetings between the teams since the Flames joined the league prior to the 2018-19 season, including the league title games in 2019 and 2021.

Green said getting back to playing like themselves, which means strong play in the post, may be what gets the Flames over the hurdle.

“Honestly, I’ve looked at our games and I think it’s mental. I think we just play terrible,” Berkman said. “The first time we played them we just weren’t ready, we just weren't prepared. The next couple of times, we were prepared, but as soon as we started to play, we played like a dog with the tail tucked in between their legs.

“I just think if we play like I think we know how to play, we’re fine. I think they’re very beatable. It’s not like they’re this super team; it’s not like they’re the next UConn. They’re very beatable. We just have to do what we’re supposed to do and not get stuck in our own heads. The last four times we’ve played them, I think we’ve beaten ourselves more than they did.”

FIVE GAMES TO WATCH

Nov. 18 vs. James Madison

The Dukes have been perennial contenders to win the Colonial Athletic Association title, but won’t have the chance this season because of CAA bylaws that prevent teams from leaving the conference to compete for titles. JMU is heading to the Sun Belt Conference after this season. This game will be a return to Lynchburg for Abby Oguich, the reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the year who previously suited up for the University of Lynchburg. She will be joined by Kiki Jefferson, an All-CAA preseason first-team selection, and last season’s CAA rookie of the year, Peyton McDaniel.

Nov. 23 vs. Memphis

The Tigers ended the pandemic-altered season on an eight-game losing streak and posted a 4-15 overall record. One of those victories, though, came over Liberty in Memphis, and this game serves as the return matchup in the two-game series. Madison Griggs had 16 points in the win over the Flames. She is the team’s second-leading returning scorer at 7.4 points per game. Forward Alana Davis is back after averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds last season.

Dec. 4 vs. High Point

The Panthers are the preseason pick to win the Big South Conference title for the first time since 2009-10. The lengthy span between being named a preseason favorite was because of Liberty’s dominance in the league, and this serves as a revival of that series. High Point was last season’s Big South title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, both firsts for the program. Jenson Edwards, last season’s Big South tournament MVP, is one of 25 initial candidates on the preseason watch list for the Becky Hammon mid-major player of the year award.

Dec. 7 vs. Virginia Tech

This is the marquee home game on the Flames’ nonconference slate. Virginia Tech is ranked 24th in the initial Associated Press Top 25 poll, and returns one of the most dominating centers from 2020-21 in Elizabeth Kitley. She averaged 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds with 47 blocks. The wing play added experience with the transfer of Emily Lytle, who starred at Liberty for three seasons and scored 1,153 points in her times with the Flames.

Jan. 15 at FGCU

This is the first of two meetings between the teams that have advanced to the ASUN championship game in each of the past three seasons (the 2019-20 title game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic). FGCU has not lost to Liberty since the Flames joined the ASUN, and seven of the eight matchups have been decided by more than 10 points. Even with the teams playing in Lynchburg in February, this matchup early in conference play could dictate which squad controls its destiny in league play.

2021-22 Liberty Flames Women’s Basketball

THE SKINNY

COACH: Carey Green, 495-203, 23rd season at Liberty

2020-21: 19-8, 12-4 ASUN Conference, lost to FGCU 84-62 in ASUN championship game

WHO’S BACK: F Mya Berkman (9.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 68.9 FG), F Bridgette Rettstatt (8.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 49.1 FG, 28 steals), F Bella Smuda (7.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 52.7 FG, 29 blocks), G Dee Brown (5.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 39.0 3FG), G Alyssa Iverson (4.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 65 assists, 21 steals), G Kennedi Williams (3.1 ppg, 82.4 FT, 98 assists, 25 steals)

WHO’S NOT: G/F Emily Lytle (14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 50.2 FG, 39.1 3FG, 86.5 FT, 20 steals), G Ashtyn Baker (11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 42.4 FG, 68.8 FT, 59 assists, 35 steals), G Makaela Kestner (3.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 23 assists, 13 steals)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: The strength of Liberty in the past, its post play, will again be central to the Flames’ success this season. There is a strong four-player rotation in the post with Mya Berkman and Bella Smuda at center and Bridgette Rettstatt and Old Dominion transfer Jordan Bailey at power forward. Add in two players who are new to the program in freshman Emily Howard and Miami Dade College transfer Alise Markova, and the depth is starting to materialize. The inside scoring will be needed after the transfers of the team’s leading scorers from a year ago in guards Emily Lytle (Virginia Tech) and Ashtyn Baker (Union University). The inside presence will allow more scoring opportunities for wing players Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson, both of whom were high-volume scorers in the junior college ranks. A competitive nonconference slate will give this group enough time to figure out the strengths and weaknesses before the ASUN schedule.

WHY THEY WON’T: It will take some time to replace the scoring and production of departed guards Lytle and Baker. Even with a nonconference schedule to figure things out, the Flames still have the ultimate challenge of beating FGCU in order to get back to the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles feature one of the nation’s best players in Kierstan Bell, plus they bring back Tyra Cox, T.K. Morehouse and others from a team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Flames play at FGCU on Jan. 15 and then welcome the Eagles to Liberty Arena on Feb. 24.

COACH SPEAK: “It’s taken some years for us to end up with a schedule like this. It doesn’t happen very often for any of our programs here at Liberty. It’s very difficult to get that quality of opponents coming here. To have a big name like Memphis or Virginia Tech and an NCAA Tournament team like High Point, it’s exciting to have them come to us. The flip side of that, yes, we’ve been on the road at Ohio, had to go to Memphis; it’s hard to get that balance. Last year we were whining because we were always on the road. This year we finally got them to come home. It’s exciting because unless something happens with COVID, we’ll be able to be in a new arena with a lot of fans. That part is exciting. Quality programs, competition and it’s hard to schedule here at Liberty for every one of us. Everybody wants us to go on the road. Sometimes we bite the bullet that way and benefit the following year. We’re certainly glad to have that opportunity to play at home.” — Carey Green

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert