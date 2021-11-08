Liberty women's basketball team aims for strong post play behind Berkman, Rettstatt and others

“I do think our post presence is definitely there between myself, Bella and even JB who is now eligible to play, and then Bridgette, we have a whole bunch of talent,” Berkman said. “It’s nice that we also have a lot of people on the floor who can shoot 3s. They’re probably going to try to double me, which is perfectly fine because I can just kick it out and they can shoot the 3. With our fours being able to shoot the 3, it really spreads the floor out more, like JB, Alise, Bridgette, they can all shoot the 3 very well. It’s really exciting. Bella has gotten super good at her footwork and just finishing inside, so it’s super great to see.”