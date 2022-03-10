Liberty women's basketball team eyes postseason bid after ASUN semifinal loss

A loss in the semifinal round of a conference tournament usually spells the end of a season for mid-major programs. At-large bids to the NCAA Tournament typically aren’t options, and the National Invitational Tournament tends to pluck teams from power conferences.

This hasn’t been a typical season for the Liberty women’s basketball team. The Flames hope a heartbreaking setback isn’t the final image fans see of this campaign’s squad.

“Hopefully we’re not finished,” Liberty coach Carey Green said. “Twenty-seven wins, that doesn’t happen every year.”

Liberty is holding out hope that an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament is in store, but the likely destination for the Flames will be the WNIT.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme and CBS Sports’ Autumn Johnson do not have Liberty as an at-large team in their bracketologies.

The Flames, with a 27-4 record after a 59-57 loss Wednesday night at Jacksonville State in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals, own a NET ranking of 72 thanks to a Quadrant 1 win over Virginia Tech and a stellar mark against Quadrant 3 and 4 foes.

The NET ranking, though, likely will keep Liberty out of the NCAA Tournament despite being one of only six teams with 27 or more victories this season.

The Flames have won 27 games four previous times in program history, and the single-season mark of 28 triumphs has been set twice in 1997-98 and 2007-08.

“I think this team has earned that respect and deserves the opportunity,” Green said.

Liberty will be tuning in to the broadcast for the revealing of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field at 8 p.m. Sunday. If the Flames don’t hear their name called during that one-hour show, they likely will be one of the 64 teams announced for the WNIT at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.

The locations, matchups and start times for the WNIT first-round games will be announced at 2 p.m. Monday.

Green said Thursday the Liberty athletic administration has been approached by the WNIT to gauge potential interest if the Flames failed to secure the ASUN’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“They’re a great team. They are,” Jacksonville State coach Rick Pietri said of Liberty. “I have so much respect for Coach Green and the job he does.”

Liberty has made two previous appearances in the WNIT in 2010-11 and 2015-16, and those appearances ended in road losses to Charlotte and Villanova, respectively.

Omri Rankings projects Liberty will host a WNIT first-round game, which could serve as a proper sendoff for super seniors Bridgette Rettstatt and Priscilla Smeenge.

Rettstatt is the only player on the current roster to play in the NCAA Tournament (2017-18), and Smeenge has helped establish a defense-first mentality since transferring from Michigan.

“I’m not ready for them to hang their shoes up because I think they have something else in them. They can leave their mark with a couple more wins,” Green said. “They’ve earned the respect for an opportunity to continue to play.”

