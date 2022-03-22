Liberty women's basketball's magical season sets foundation for years to come

Bridgette Rettstatt spent her extra season of eligibility establishing a culture within the Liberty women’s basketball team that would cultivate winning seasons for years to come. The forward said she didn’t care if the Flames didn’t win a game at all — “It would have stunk,” she said — but she wanted to ensure the program was in a better place than when she arrived.

“It was just to help get this team to a place where I was proud of it, you know?” Rettstatt said.

As Rettstatt and the Flames walked off the court for the final time Monday evening, there was a twinge of sadness as the campaign came to a close in a 71-45 loss to Vanderbilt in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. That pain was replaced with the realization that the foundation was set for Liberty to contend for conference championships in the seasons to come.

“The foundation’s there and I think this group is very, very close if they stay together,” coach Carey Green said. “They’ve had these types of experiences and I think they can really have a major impact on the outcome of the ASUN and perhaps take it one step further and get to the NCAA next year. A lot of pieces to the puzzle are there.”

Liberty finished the magical campaign with a 28-5 record to match the program record for victories in a season. It also won a postseason game for only the second time under Green to go along with the two NCAA Tournament triumphs from 2005.

The Flames posted marquee victories over James Madison, High Point and Virginia Tech, and enjoyed stellar production across the board from its 10-player rotation throughout ASUN Conference play.

Liberty currently ranks second in the nation in rebounding margin and is fifth in both scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense with the Sweet 16s for both the NCAA Tournament and WNIT remaining.

“It’s been a fun year, an incredibly blessed year,” Green said. “… We’ve enjoyed the journey this year working with this special group.”

Liberty featured a trio of super seniors in Rettstatt, Priscilla Smeenge and Nenna Lindstrom. Rettstatt was second to Mya Berkman in both scoring and rebounding. Smeenge was one of the Flames’ top perimeter defenders, and Lindstrom was an electric 3-point shooter who provided a spark off the bench.

“Those three showed character, they showed their love for the game and showed their love for Liberty University, and set the tone for the entire team and a team that really grew together in so many areas,” Green said. “They were caretakers for each other in serving one another. They really showed a lot of character throughout the year. A very gritty team, and once again so proud of them. A very special team in a lot of ways. Certainly showed a lot of character. They built a foundation for the future.”

Green returns a wealth of experience for the Flames’ final season in the ASUN, one in which they hope to finally dethrone FGCU.

Berkman is returning to use her extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and will provide a reliable inside presence. She ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage and led the team with 12.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Two guards, Dee Brown and Alyssa Iverson, participated in Senior Day, but they have the option of returning for an additional season if they choose that route.

It is one Green hopes they elect, especially with Brown.

“She’s got another year of eligibility. She’s the heart and soul of our team from a defensive perspective. She’s setting the tone there,” Green said of Brown. “She could be a major part to our success for the next season. She’s got to make those choices and she’s in a position she could possibly do that. I can’t speak for her right now, but she’s having fun.”

Point guard Kennedi Williams, shooting guard Emma Hess, power forward Jordan Bailey and center Bella Smuda are returning pieces who shined in the rotation.

Green has spoken highly of forward Alise Markova, and 6-foot-5 center Emily Howard should be ready to go after spending the season redshirting.

Liberty has signed 6-foot-3 forward Caroline Shirey from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

“She’s going to be a very enthusiastic, impactful player when she comes in,” Green said of Shirey. “She’s sort of in that power position of a forward. She can play the five, very much like Jordan Bailey. … Jordan’s got a lot of perimeter skills at this point in time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.