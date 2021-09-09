 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Liberty women's soccer extends winning streak to three by shutting out Western Carolina
0 Comments

Liberty women's soccer extends winning streak to three by shutting out Western Carolina

  • 0

Randi Palacios recorded her second consecutive shutout, and Meredith King scored in the 62nd minute as the Liberty women’s soccer team edged Western Carolina, 1-0, Thursday at Catamount Athletic Complex in Cullowhee, North Carolina.

The Flames (3-3) extended their winning streak to three, and they have won three consecutive nonconference games for the first time since the 2019 season.

King scored off an assist from Kasey Jamieson. It was King’s second goal and Jamieson’s second assist of the season.

Palacios recorded three saves against the Catamounts (3-3-1) for her 13th career shutout. She posted 11 during her time at UConn.

The Flames return home to Osborne Stadium Sunday to face Longwood at 1 p.m.

The matchup will reunite former Jefferson Forest High teammates Ava Davis (Longwood) and Taylor Mason (Liberty).

Liberty University orb

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert