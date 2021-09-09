Liberty women's soccer extends winning streak to three by shutting out Western Carolina

Randi Palacios recorded her second consecutive shutout, and Meredith King scored in the 62nd minute as the Liberty women’s soccer team edged Western Carolina, 1-0, Thursday at Catamount Athletic Complex in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
The Flames (3-3) extended their winning streak to three, and they have won three consecutive nonconference games for the first time since the 2019 season.
King scored off an assist from Kasey Jamieson. It was King’s second goal and Jamieson’s second assist of the season.
Palacios recorded three saves against the Catamounts (3-3-1) for her 13th career shutout. She posted 11 during her time at UConn.
The Flames return home to Osborne Stadium Sunday to face Longwood at 1 p.m.
The matchup will reunite former Jefferson Forest High teammates Ava Davis (Longwood) and Taylor Mason (Liberty).
