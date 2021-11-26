Liberty won't 'be surprised of anything' when it faces Army's triple-option attack

There are only two defensive linemen on Liberty’s roster who played in the early season matchup against Army in 2018. Ralfs Rusins and Jayod Sanders were given the introduction to life in the trenches against the Black Knights’ triple-option attack.
The physicality at the point of attack. The numerous cut blocks near the line of scrimmage. And the barrage of running backs utilized to wear down opponents.
Rusins hasn’t forgotten anything from 1,176 days ago when the Flames faced Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, Army. The nose guard definitely won’t be caught off guard when he faces the blocks and sheer physicality of the Black Knights’ offensive line at noon Saturday in Liberty’s regular-season finale at Williams Stadium.
“It’s going to be very physical. I know Army cuts a lot, how low they get, and all that stuff. I’ve experienced that firsthand,” Rusins said. “This time when we’re going to be playing, I’m not going to be surprised of anything. We played different option teams before, and I think this game is going to be a little different for us, but nothing too much different.”
Army’s triple-option scheme was described by Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons as “so different than anything we’ve faced.”
“Army is as multiple of a team from an option standpoint as I’ve ever seen.” he continued. “Coaching against Navy and Georgia Southern, Army is a whole different level.”
Symons guided Liberty’s defense against Georgia Southern in the 2019 Cure Bowl, and he was the linebackers coach at Memphis in 2018 when the Tigers faced Navy in American Athletic Conference play.
The Flames showed significant improvement against an option team under Symons in 2019 against Georgia Southern. The Eagles were held to 154 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per carry.
The Flames, in 2018 under then-defensive coordinator Robert Wimberly, allowed 449 rushing yards against Army, with the Black Knights running the ball 74 times in 82 snaps.
Wimberly shifted his scheme from a 4-2-5 to a 3-4 with two defensive ends standing up as outside linebackers (Buck and Spur) to give Liberty a look of a five-man defensive front.
“It was an interesting game,” Rusins said. “The gameplan wasn’t as good as we have right now. That was definitely a unique experience for me back then because it was my first option team I ever played.”
Symons’ first coaching job came at Division II Harding, and the Bison run an option attack that is one of the best in Division II.
He didn’t change the Flames’ defensive scheme to face Georgia Southern, and he won’t change much when facing the Black Knights (7-3).
“It’s base football for us. For us, the foundation of who we are can’t change too much,” Symons said. “Our background, I guess I’ve been fortunate thus far, as far as being able to work at an option school. We’ve played the Georgia Southerns, part of the reason I got hired at Memphis is our option background. The foundation is there.”
Army has run the ball on 88.2% of its snaps, leads the nation with 40 rushing touchdowns and ranks second to Air Force among Bowl Subdivision teams with 309.9 rushing yards per game.
Slot back Tyrell Robinson leads the team with 560 rushing yards, quarterbacks Christian Anderson and Tyhier Tyler have combined for 937 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and b-back Jakobi Buchanan has rushed for a team-leading eight touchdowns.
Buchanan and running back Tyson Riley both weigh in at 260 pounds.
“These guys, they’re just going to run you over. They’re so physical,” Symons said.
Liberty (7-4) ranks 41st nationally in rushing defense. The Flames give up 134 yards per game on the ground, and they have been especially stout against the run at Williams Stadium.
Opponents are averaging 105.6 rushing yards and have scored a combined four rushing touchdowns in five games in Lynchburg.
“We’ve got to stay locked in, do what we’re supposed to do, and I think we’ll be just fine,” Liberty safety Benjamin Alexander said.
Army leads the nation in average time of possession at nearly 37 minutes per game, and the Black Knights’ ability to extend drives is a key reason behind it. They rank ninth nationally by converting on 48.5% of their third-down chances and are 14th in fourth-down conversion at 69.7%.
Liberty has limited its opponents to convert on third downs 32.3% of the time, which ranks 14th in the nation, but the percentage jumps to 50% conversion on fourth downs.
“Obviously it’s going to be a game where you get into those fourth-and-ones, fourth-and-twos, we’re going to have to find a way to win,” Symons said. “I think obviously as best we can in trying to get them behind the chains early and making some plays early to not be in those third-and-ones and fourth-and-ones because that’s a tough life to live against an option offense.
“I think all those things will factor in and be a huge part of this game for sure.”