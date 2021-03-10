Liberty's 2020 NCAA Tournament dreams were stolen by the pandemic. The Flames, through sacrifices, made it back in 2021.

“I think everybody kind of feels like it’s worth it now,” Cuffee said. “ … I think that all the precautions and all of that stuff, at the end of the day, for me, it’s been worth it. I’m just glad we’re able to play and able to have a March Madness tournament.”

Liberty, with a 23-5 record and clean sweep of the ASUN’s regular-season and tournament titles, will find out its seeding and first-round NCAA Tournament opponent early Sunday evening during the selection show on CBS (WDBJ).

The Flames, unlike previous Selection Sundays when they watched from the Vines Center with fans and students, will already be in Indianapolis. The NCAA is requiring all Tournament teams to have seven consecutive negative tests, and, upon the final negative test result, travel to Indianapolis to enter its bubble for the three-weekend tournament.

Liberty began testing Saturday once it was locked into the NCAA Tournament. (The championship game opponent, North Alabama, was ineligible for the NCAA Tournament because of its transitional status from Division II to Division I.)