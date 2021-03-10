Liberty's 2020 NCAA Tournament dreams were stolen by the pandemic. The Flames, through sacrifices, made it back in 2021.

The 14 players on the 2019-20 Liberty men’s basketball team, all gathered in the team meeting room March 12, 2020, sat in stunned silence. The emotions ranged from disbelief to shock to heartbrokenness. How, in just a matter of four days, could the Flames go from wildly celebrating a second-straight ASUN Conference tournament title in a jam-packed Vines Center to processing the news of the NCAA Tournament’s cancellation?
In the moments that followed, as the realization set in that the coronavirus pandemic was bringing the sports world to a grinding halt, Elijah Cuffee and those who were returning for the following season set one simple, yet realistic, goal: They would do everything within their power to ensure they could step onto the court again. No cost was too high, no burden too great. If there was a sacrifice to be made, they would do it for the betterment of the program.
Three hundred and sixty days later, in a sparsely filled UNF Arena on North Florida's campus in Jacksonville, Florida, Liberty again wildly celebrated an ASUN Conference tournament title on Sunday. Instead of an avalanche of students and supporters storming the court to join in the accomplishment, a smattering of masked fans cheered and snapped photos from their seats.
The Flames’ dream of competing on college basketball’s grandest stage, stolen from them one year ago, was renewed.
“I think everybody kind of feels like it’s worth it now,” Cuffee said. “ … I think that all the precautions and all of that stuff, at the end of the day, for me, it’s been worth it. I’m just glad we’re able to play and able to have a March Madness tournament.”
Liberty, with a 23-5 record and clean sweep of the ASUN’s regular-season and tournament titles, will find out its seeding and first-round NCAA Tournament opponent early Sunday evening during the selection show on CBS (WDBJ).
The Flames, unlike previous Selection Sundays when they watched from the Vines Center with fans and students, will already be in Indianapolis. The NCAA is requiring all Tournament teams to have seven consecutive negative tests, and, upon the final negative test result, travel to Indianapolis to enter its bubble for the three-weekend tournament.
Liberty began testing Saturday once it was locked into the NCAA Tournament. (The championship game opponent, North Alabama, was ineligible for the NCAA Tournament because of its transitional status from Division II to Division I.)
“I think the guys who had it taken away last year and with the different circumstances that could afford you in any given day — you test positive, you go on pause — I just think our guys have done a really good job of appreciating the opportunity to have the ball get thrown up and we get to play,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “The accomplishment of winning the regular-season championship was really good, but I think you can see that our guys weren’t just satisfied with that and … I think we’ll get to Indianapolis with a desire to see if we can compete and give our very best.”
Liberty played 25 regular-season games, two shy of the maximum set by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic, and avoided the mandatory pauses for positive tests and contact tracing that affected fellow in-state programs like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Richmond and VCU.
UVa, Virginia Tech and VCU are projected to join the Flames in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of whether or not they win their respective league tournaments.
That is what makes Liberty’s accomplishment of three consecutive tournament titles and NCAA Tournament berths all the more remarkable.
Liberty plays in a one-bid league — the ASUN Conference — and has to win the conference tournament title to secure the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
The Flames had accomplished the feat two times between 1988 and 2018, and have reeled off three straight bids since joining the ASUN prior to the 2018-19 season.
Liberty’s streak of three straight ASUN tournament titles is among rare company in today’s era of parity in college basketball. North Carolina Central (three straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament titles) and Villanova (three straight Big East tournament titles) can extend their respective streaks this week.
Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference), Montana (Big Sky Conference), Buffalo (Mid-American Conference), Utah State (Mountain West Conference) and New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference) can join Liberty’s streak of three consecutive conference tournament titles this week.
“It’s special,” McKay said of the streak. “I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t remember Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Myo Baxter-Bell and Caleb Homesley. Those guys made some incredible deposits in this program.
“Though they didn’t get to experience the fruit of their labor in last year's tournament, I think the residual of what they did allowed this group to get to this point of our season. It’s rewarding. Not just for us, but anyone that’s been part of our family, our program over the last five or six years.
“It’s a blessing to be able to advance to the Tournament. It’s really hard to do. I know the guys in that locker room, I know they’re very appreciative of this opportunity and very thankful for the people they get to do this with.”
James, Pacheco-Ortiz, Baxter-Bell and Homesley have frequently been referred to by McKay as essential pieces to building the foundation of the Liberty men’s basketball program. That group, along with the likes of Lovell Cabbil and Ryan Kemrite, helped turn around a program that was accustomed to losing 20 times in a season into a perennial contender for league titles.
Liberty has appeared in four consecutive conference tournament title games, and came within a Carlik Jones 3-pointer at the buzzer in Radford’s thrilling win over the Flames in the 2018 Big South Conference title game from being in four straight NCAA Tournaments.
“We did come here and it wasn’t a winning program. I feel like we worked really hard to turn it around,” Homesley said in a February 2020 interview. “I think the coaches did a good job of bringing the right people in to help us turn it around, and the players that were here before, they helped us turn it around.”
The four seniors from the 2019-20 team were instrumental to a 30-win campaign that was expected to be rewarded with another high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Most projections had the Flames as a 12 seed, some even higher at 11, and that could have resulted in another win or two in the Big Dance to go with the 2019 first-round triumph over Mississippi State.
However, that chance was snatched away from the senior group on March 12, 2020, four days after winning the ASUN title in front of a capacity crowd inside the Vines Center.
“For Caleb, Scottie, Georgie and Myo, those questions don’t ever go away, the ‘what if?’” McKay said. “My heart goes out for them because they labored hard, they labored really hard, in order to get our program to this point of its evolution.”
Cuffee and his teammates have made many sacrifices this season in order to play the schedule, which was altered nearly weekly in conference play. The players are subject to early morning COVID testing and adhering to a strict bubble policy. Following the testing, they participate in practice, meet in the team room, and then take virtual classes in the same team room. They spend the majority of their days together and have limited interactions with their families and the student body.
“I think this season has been taxing and it’s tough mentally, especially,” Cuffee said. “I’m glad to be playing. At the end of the day, I’d rather be playing than sitting at home and not playing. I think me, as well as anybody else in our program, is willing to do anything to be able to play.”
Cuffee and fellow senior Chris Parker, a graduate transfer from Division II Henderson State, have set the tone this season in following the protocols and ensuring the Flames remained in a position to play each day.
Parker, while he wasn’t on last season’s roster, also had the opportunity to play in the NCAA Division II Tournament snatched away because of the pandemic. He said his lone objective when picking Liberty to take graduate classes was to win a conference championship and get the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.
The mission is about to be accomplished.
“Basically you kind of have to count your blessings when it comes to stuff like this,” Parker said. “We have the ability this year to actually play in the Tournament, so that’s something we’re going to value coming from last year.”