Liberty's Abii, Jackson enter transfer portal

The Liberty men’s basketball program had two players enter the transfer portal following the 2020-21 season, and coach Ritchie McKay was able to fill the voids with talented freshmen.

McKay is now tasked with replacing two voids on his roster for the 2022-23 campaign.

Forward Micaiah Abii and guard Jonathan Jackson, both sophomores, entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Verbal Commits, which tracks college basketball recruiting and monitors the movement into the transfer portal.

The website lists 684 players, including Abii and Jackson, who have entered the transfer portal during the 2021-22 season. That list includes former LU point guard Drake Dobbs, who entered the portal on Dec. 27 and has since transferred to St. Thomas.

Abii, a 6-foot-7 forward, was initially part of the rotation this season but saw limited action in the season’s final games. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 25 games this season, and he missed time because of COVID protocols following the Flames’ trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

The forward was a force in his first two college games in the 2020-21 season. He scored 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the season opener against Purdue and then added 10 points against Mississippi State.

Abii, however, fell out of the starting lineup and his minutes dropped again. He finished that season averaging 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest.

Jackson is the younger brother of current NBA player and former ACC player of the year Justin Jackson, and he never started in his two seasons with the Flames.

He appeared in 37 games and scored 75 points while shooting 21 of 62 from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-4 guard was buried on the bench with wings such as veterans Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee and defensive-minded freshman Joseph Venzant receiving the bulk of the playing time.

The departures of Abii and Jackson leave Liberty with 11 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season. The Flames have already signed forwards Ben Southerland and Zach Cleveland, and point guard Colin Porter is reclassifying and expected to sign for the upcoming season.

McKay could sign two more high school seniors or go into the transfer portal to fill the two open scholarship positions.

He went the high school route after the 2020-21 season once guards Marten Maide and Josh Price entered the transfer portal. McKay signed forward Bryson Spell and then got point guard DJ Moore to reclassify and join the roster for the 2021-22 season to fill those scholarship voids.

