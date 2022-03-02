Liberty's Berkman named ASUN women's basketball scholar-athlete of the year

Mya Berkman has been one of the most consistent presences in the post this season for the Liberty women’s basketball team. She leads the team in scoring and rebounding, and she ranks second in the nation in field-goal percentage.

The forward has been just as reliable in the classroom. Berkman was named the ASUN Conference women’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year Wednesday, becoming the first player from Liberty to receive the honor.

Berkman is the sixth player in program history to be named a conference scholar-athlete of the year, joining five who were previously honored by the Big South Conference: Ashley Rininger (2014, 2015 and 2016), Kristal Tharp (2004 and 2005), Megan Frazee (2009), Allyson Fasnacht (2008) and Elena Kisseleva (1998).

Berkman sports a 3.93 GPA and is pursuing a master’s degree in accounting. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in May 2021 while maintaining a 3.80 GPA.

Berkman was voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team last month, and she is eligible for Academic All-America team recognition.

The forward was joined by Bridgette Rettstatt as ASUN first-team all-conference members.

FGCU’s Kierstan Bell was named player of the year for the second straight season. Teammate Tishara Morehouse and North Florida’s Jazz Bond also were named to the first team.

Berkman leads the Flames at 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She ranks second in the nation by shooting 67.6% from the field.

Rettstatt is a first-team selection after garnering second-team honors in 2019.

She is second to Berkman with averages of 11.4 and 6.5 rebounds per game. She has scored in double figures in 18 of 27 games.

FGCU’s Karl Smesko was named coach of the year. North Alabama’s Skyler Gill claimed freshman of the year honors and shared the defensive player of the year award with Bond.

Stetson’s Tatiana Streun was named the newcomer of the year.

The Flames (26-3) enter the ASUN tournament as the East Division’s No. 2 seed. They will host the winner of the first-round matchup between Eastern Kentucky and Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. Sunday in the quarterfinal round.

