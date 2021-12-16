Liberty's Bolton named national field hockey player of the year

Jill Bolton was instrumental in Liberty field hockey’s magical run to the NCAA championship game. The forward’s timely goals, veteran leadership and steady play helped fuel a triumph over UConn in the Big East tournament title game and three thrilling victories in the NCAA Tournament.

She was rewarded with the highest honor given to any athlete at Liberty.

Bolton was named the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I player of the year Thursday. She is the first player in program history to claim the honor, and she also is the first Liberty student-athlete at the Division I level to be voted a national player of the year.

“Jill is a phenomenal field hockey player, but she’s an exceptional leader and she embodies everything that I would want a Liberty field hockey player to embody,” coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said last month.

The honor caps an illustrious career for Bolton, who earlier in the week was named to the NFHCA All-America team for the third time. She was a first-team All-American in the 2021 spring and fall seasons, and claimed third-team honors in 2019.

Bolton was the first player in program history to claim NFHCA Division I South Region player of the year, and she edged out four other region players of the year for the national honor.

The other region players of the year were Maryland’s Brooke DeBerdine (Mid-Atlantic), Penn State’s Sophia Gladieux (Mideast), Harvard’s Hannah Pearce (Northeast) and Iowa’s Anthe Nijziel (West).

“I’m just excited to put our name out there,” Bolton said in a Nov. 9 interview.

Bolton led Liberty with 19 goals and 45 points this season. She ranked eighth in the nation at 1.96 points per game and 10th at 0.83 goals per game.

The Flames won their first Big East tournament championship with Bolton’s game-winning goal over UConn, and she claimed tournament MVP honors for the effort.

She concludes her career as the program record holder in goals (61), points (156), career games (95), starts (94), shots (330) and shots on goal (203). Her 34 career assists are third-most in program history.

“She just brings the intensity every day in practice and every game she just has that presence on the field that people are just willing to give everything they have for her,” senior midfielder Kendra Jones said of Bolton. “Off the field, too, just joking around with people. It’s the off the field things that you just don’t even think about that make the on the field just so much better. She just brings that every day.”

