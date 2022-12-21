Liberty's bowl winning streak comes to an end as Toledo plays keep away in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Josh Aldridge patiently waited at the entrance to the tunnel that left FAU Stadium. One by one, the Liberty interim coach greeted each player as they walked off the field. Some were simple handshakes. Others were hugs with the customary “I love you” and “Thank you for what you’ve done” before the players walked through the tunnel.

Several defensive players who walked by stopped for long embraces with Aldridge. Tears were flowing down the cheeks of many of their faces. Aldridge had to remind each one of them that one play didn’t define how they performed throughout a season in which the defense carried the Flames.

It made it difficult to process how Tuesday evening’s Boca Raton Bowl unfolded on a rain-soaked field. The defense needed one final stop for a chance to win the game in the final minutes. Jacquez Stuart, Dequan Finn and the rest of the Toledo offense made sure that didn’t happen.

Stuart picked up valuable first downs over the final 3 ½ minutes as the Rockets upended the Flames 21-19 for Liberty’s first bowl loss in fourth appearance.

“Would have loved to stop them obviously in that four-minute situation and give the ball back to our offense, but that’s just how it goes,” Aldridge said. “For all the mistakes we made, we were still a two-point conversion away from being tied. A lot of credit to our guys on defense, especially had a lot of guys who played every single snap because of how thin we were, so I’m very proud of that.”

Liberty (8-5) relied on its defense through the season’s opening nine games to rocket up to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The eight triumphs featured program-defining victories over BYU and Arkansas in which the Flames held those potent offenses to well below their season averages.

The Flames were unable to recreate that magic Tuesday as the Mid-American Conference champion Rockets (9-5) held onto the ball for more than 40 minutes, converted on 10 of 17 third-down tries and racked up 356 yards of offense.

Liberty hadn’t allowed a team to convert more than seven times on third down during the regular season, and it ranked 19th nationally in third-down defense (32%) entering bowl season.

“I think this was our worst third-down game of the year from a percentage standpoint,” Aldridge said. Toledo’s 58.8% conversion rate was slightly better than New Mexico State’s 58.3% (7 of 12). “One time we didn’t adjust correctly, another time we’ve got two guys surrounding him and we don’t keep our feet. They had a good plan. They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect by any means, but they still had a good plan and we didn’t get them on the ground. It’s just the nature of it.”

For as much as Toledo had the ball on offense — the Rockets ran an eye-popping 84 plays, the most Liberty allowed a team to run this season — it couldn’t put away the Flames thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally that nearly eliminated a two-touchdown deficit.

Kaidon Salter, making his first start at quarterback since Oct. 1 at Old Dominion because of a groin injury, connected with Treon Sibley for a 29-yard touchdown with 7:24 remaining to cut the deficit to 21-13. Nick Brown’s missed extra point kept the deficit at eight points.

“They just lost the running back,” Salter said of the play. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 84 yards and led the team with 63 rushing yards. “We sent them the reel motion with DeMario, they had their eyes on DeMario, the running back slipped right past the linebacker and the middle of the field was wide open. Took that easy pass for a touchdown.”

The Flames got the first defensive stop they needed thanks to Aakil Washington’s third-down sack, and the offense broke out a trick play it had been saving for the entire season.

CJ Daniels’ wide-receiver pass worked beautifully as he connected with Bentley Hanshaw on a 67-yard touchdown pass that trimmed Toledo’s lead to 21-19 with 3:40 remaining.

“I knew we had that in," Aldridge said of the trick play.

Salter’s pass to Douglas on the two-point try failed, and Toledo made sure the Flames never got the ball back for a chance to win.

Stuart rushed for 53 of his game-high 111 yards on the final drive. Those six carries netted four first downs that helped take the final 3 ½ minutes off the clock.

“They wanted to close it out with the ball in their hands, and I think that's the sign of an efficient offense,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “And really the tale of the game is the third downs in the second half. I had a feeling at halftime, it wasn't very good and 10 of 17 is pretty good for the whole football game. So I'm sure it was a really high number in the second half.”

Toledo was 8 of 10 on third downs in the second half. Six of those conversions came on their two second-half touchdown drives that lasted 13 and 16 plays, respectively.

“Defensively, I thought we played good enough to win but I think the difference in the game were the third downs down the stretch,” Aldridge said. “We should have gotten off the field or gotten TFLs in the backfield. They were falling forward a little bit on us and we were losing our leverage on the back end some.”

Liberty was held to a season-low 253 yards of offense thanks to possessing the ball for 41 plays and less than 20 minutes of game time. The Rockets kept the Flames’ run attack bottled up (Liberty finished with 102 rushing yards) and forced five punts.

In addition to his missed extra point, Brown missed a 32-yard field goal wide left in the early quarter that would have cut the Flames’ deficit to 13-10.

“We just made too many mistakes to win,” Aldridge said.

Shedro Louis rushed for 37 yards and scored on a 9-yard run with 3:50 left in the first quarter to put Liberty ahead 7-0.