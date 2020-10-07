Liberty's Butler has matured into team's most important defensive player

Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons has had plenty of reasons to smile this week and not just because his unit ranks in the top 10 nationally in several statistical categories.
Symons is in his first season coaching the Flames’ linebackers, and one of his players leads the team in interceptions. That has led to some friendly ribbing within the coaching staff, particularly in the secondary with a group that has had interceptions within their grasp only to have the football fall to the turf.
Anthony Butler shrugged off the praise following his two-interception performance last weekend against North Alabama. He views his team lead as temporary with the slew of ballhawks who line up behind him in Symons’ defensive scheme.
“They definitely have some good guys in the secondary with some good ball skills. It’s only a matter of time and it’s early in the season,” Butler said Wednesday. “I guess I should brag a little bit while I can because my time is coming up. You can only hold on to it for so much longer.”
Butler’s willingness to defer the heaps of praise coming his way and instead highlight the rest of the defensive unit is one of the traits Symons has seen develop in the graduate transfer from Charlotte. Butler, Symons said, has matured since arriving on campus in the spring and transformed into a respected leader in the locker room.
The linebacker’s success is tied into how well the defense performs on Saturdays, and there’s been plenty of good to see through three games for the 6-foot-1, 230-pound Charlotte, North Carolina, native.
“He’s a leader in everything,” safety Juawan Treadwell said of Butler. “ … He’s been playing for a little bit, so he knows a lot of things. He teaches the young ones under him. He’s a leader to the team. I’m always 100% with him, so that makes others go 100%.”
Linebacker was a need Liberty sought to address in this past recruiting cycle, and Butler filled the role of a veteran presence who could play immediately. He has been a staple in the defense’s strong play through three weeks and has been arguably the most important piece to the unit's success.
Butler leads the team with 21 tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and his team-best two interceptions.
The interceptions were the first in his collegiate career.
“I had a lot in practice, but never had one in a game in college football,” Butler said Saturday. “It was good to get that first one, which I was very happy about.”
Butler’s performance against the Lions landed him the week’s defensive MVP honors from Pro Football Focus College. He had nine tackles, the two interceptions and one sack in the Flames’ 28-7 victory.
“It was very exciting, very humbled to say that I could receive such an award,” Butler said. “For me, it’s not really about the awards. We’ve just got to focus on winning and keeping this thing going and trying to go 4-0. The awards are nice, but if I don’t keep working and doing what I’m supposed to do on my end, it really doesn’t mean much at all. Blessed and happy to have it, but got to keep working.”
Butler transferred from Charlotte ranked 12th in program history with 146 career tackles in 36 games (16 starts). He played in the 49ers’ first two games in 2019, but then elected to redshirt, preserve his final year of eligibility and transfer to another university.
The recruiting process included a visit to Liberty’s campus for the Oct. 19, 2019, game against Maine. The Flames raced out to a 31-3 lead and held on for a 59-44 triumph.
The locker room atmosphere, Butler explained, was what tipped the scales in his decision to transfer to Liberty.
“We had won, but no one was really excited about winning the game. That’s when I knew I wanted to come because I’m like, ‘This is a team that really wants to be the best version of themselves,’” Butler said. “They won the game but towards the end of the game they started giving stuff up late. No one was acting like they lost. … They didn’t play their best game and they acknowledged that from the start. 'We didn’t go out here and dominate the way we wanted to.' Once I saw that the team had that type of mentality, I already knew that I was going to come.”
Butler enrolled in the spring and took part in the abbreviated spring practice session cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was still trying to find his role on the team, and the lost practices prevented him from solidifying his voice in the locker room.
Training camp, extended by two weeks with the season starting Sept. 19 instead of Sept. 5, offered Butler the opportunity to find his footing. It also afforded Symons the chance to get the best out of his linebacker, the elder statesman of the Liberty defense, and get him to consistently play at a high level.
“I think the first thing is his change in maturity and his change in approach just from the spring when he got here to now, and him believing as good as I think he can be,” Symons said. “I think he’s really starting to grow into the fact that he can be a great player. Like I told him after the game [against North Alabama], I said, ‘Great game. This is the expectation every single week for you.’ He said, ‘Coach, I know, I got you. It’s not going to go to my head or affect me.’ I think that’s a sign of a very mature young man.”
Butler hasn’t only shined on the field. He spends extra time on a daily basis with redshirt freshman linebacker Carl Poole to help the Danville native grow in the system. That includes watching extra film on their own and working together so Poole can begin playing at Butler’s level.
“He’s a team guy and has become very selfless and humble,” Symons said. “I think he’s affected everybody and made those around him better. That’s what you want from your best players.”
The extra attention to detail and ability to go out of his way to help others is part of Butler’s plan to eventually coach football once his playing days are over. He is working on his master’s degree in sports administration, and his current classes are in Sports Law and coaching outreach and philosophy.
“I plan on coaching football. That’s my life-long passion as far as what I want to do,” Butler said. “I want to stay around the game as long as I can. That’s always been my goal. I love football. I want to dedicate my whole life to impacting the youth and helping young men become better on and off the field. That’s what I want to do.”
