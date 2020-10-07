Liberty's Butler has matured into team's most important defensive player

“It was very exciting, very humbled to say that I could receive such an award,” Butler said. “For me, it’s not really about the awards. We’ve just got to focus on winning and keeping this thing going and trying to go 4-0. The awards are nice, but if I don’t keep working and doing what I’m supposed to do on my end, it really doesn’t mean much at all. Blessed and happy to have it, but got to keep working.”

Butler transferred from Charlotte ranked 12th in program history with 146 career tackles in 36 games (16 starts). He played in the 49ers’ first two games in 2019, but then elected to redshirt, preserve his final year of eligibility and transfer to another university.

The recruiting process included a visit to Liberty’s campus for the Oct. 19, 2019, game against Maine. The Flames raced out to a 31-3 lead and held on for a 59-44 triumph.

The locker room atmosphere, Butler explained, was what tipped the scales in his decision to transfer to Liberty.