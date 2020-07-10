Liberty's Clark transferring to Louisville

Kei’Trel Clark, who started seven games at cornerback during his freshman season at Liberty, announced Friday afternoon he is transferring to ACC program Louisville.
Clark was one of two Black football players who previously announced in late June they were transferring from the Flames program because of “racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University.”
“I would love to thank God for granting me the strength to take the stand that I did and also forwarding me multiple opportunities to continue my life’s journey,” Clark said in a tweet announcing his decision to head to Louisville.
Defensive back Tayion Land, the other player who announced he was transferring, is heading to Norfolk State.
Clark was projected to be a starting cornerback in the 2020 season after enjoying a breakout freshman campaign. He started seven of the team’s final 10 games in 2019, posted 38 tackles and broke up six passes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!