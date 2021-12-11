Liberty's cold shooting allows Stephen F. Austin to pull away in second half

Liberty’s offense went cold late in the first half Saturday night against Stephen F. Austin. It didn’t get going in the second half.
The Flames shot 2 of 19 from the field over a 12-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves, and SFA took advantage by cruising to a 63-51 victory in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Liberty (5-4) shot a season-low 32.2% from the field.
“I thought they [Stephen F. Austin] were tougher than us tonight and I didn’t like that,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “That hasn’t been indicative of how we go about it and I think we got punched a little bit tonight so we will need to fix that in practice and the next time we step onto the court.”
Joseph Venzant’s layup with 4:36 remaining in the first half gave Liberty a 26-23 lead. The Flames missed their next nine shots, and then shot 2 of 10 from the field over a near 7-minute stretch.
That allowed SFA to turn a three-point deficit into a 40-31 lead with 12 ½ minutes remaining.
David Kachelries and Gavin Kensmil scored 14 points apiece for the Lumberjacks (8-2). Kachelries added five rebounds and six assists.
Darius McGhee led the Flames with 22 points and became the 23rd player in program history to score 1,200 points.