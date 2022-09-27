Liberty's Coleman battled injuries, mental hurdles to get back onto the field

A third surgery in a little less than three years awaited Khaleb Coleman prior to the 2021 season. The wide receiver, as he prepared to go under the knife yet again, had a massive decision to make regarding his future. Did he want to put his body, and more importantly his mental health, through another grueling rehabilitation process? Were the hopes of suiting up for Liberty and stepping onto the Williams Stadium turf once more enough to make those hours in the training room worth it?

“I just was like, ‘How do I want to go about this?’ I could go one way or go the other way,” Coleman revealed Monday. “So I decided to just stick with it and trust God, trust my support system and just keep going.”

The sixth-year senior has battled a host of injuries — primarily to his knees and shoulders — and was unable to build off a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2018 because of those setbacks and subsequent surgeries. He has seemingly turned the corner and has avoided the injury bug since the latest surgery before the 2021 season kicked off.

Coleman has played in nine straight games and three of his catches in that span have resulted in touchdowns. His latest touchdown grab, a 22-yard strike from Johnathan Bennett in last Saturday’s win over Arkon, helped the Flames take a lead they never relinquished.

It was a touchdown wildly celebrated by his teammates, similar to the 63-yard score he had last season against UMass that was his first reception since the 2019 season.

“First of all, I’m impressed with just his maturity of just being a man. He’s come a long way from just his social decisions, academics, and now it’s starting to pay off on the football field. Khaleb has always been a young man that has a skill set that makes him an effective receiver,” co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said in training camp.

“ … That was the main thing about Khaleb — the talent has always been there, but can you trust him in certain situations? I believe just because he’s gotten every other thing in order, now the football is in order. Not only is he buying into the culture, he’s leading guys as well. I’m excited for him. I think the sky’s the limit for him this season, and more importantly for his life.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Coleman was supposed to be the Flames’ next standout perimeter receiver. He had a breakout 2018 campaign when he filled in for Antonio Gandy-Golden and B.J. Farrow in a pair of games and finished that season with 126 receiving yards on 11 receptions.

The thought was Coleman and Gandy-Golden could thrive on the outside as bigger targets as Liberty transitioned to the Bowl Subdivision.

However, Coleman dealt with injuries throughout the 2019 season and played sparingly until being held out for the final five games of the campaign.

As one injury led to another, the rehabilitation process and not being able to get onto the field took a mental toll on Coleman. He could easily isolate himself from the outside world and let his mind to drift away from getting back onto the field.

He admitted it was a battle mentally to fight through each injury and recovery from the surgeries.

Coleman said he turned to his parents, Jermaine Coleman and Meghan Jones, and his close friends while he was battling through injuries. One of those close friends was DJ Stubbs, who was part of the 2017 signing class with Coleman, and was there in the team building to help him through the challenging times.

“They had a huge impact. There were times when going through these injuries, I was just asking myself, ‘Do I want to continue to put my body through this, put my mind through this?’” Coleman said. “I know that through those experiences, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do, there’s nothing I can’t overcome. I feel like certain things in life are needed to get to the heights you want to reach.”

Coleman has been open with his teammates about the struggles he faced while battling the litany of injuries. He and DeMario Douglas spoke to the team Monday about two important aspects of not allowing players’ mental health to be affected by things that can happen during a season. Douglas, one of the nation’s top receivers this season, played in four games in 2019 to preserve his year of eligibility, and his message was to not lose hope while waiting for your opportunity.

Coleman’s personal message was centered on keeping the right mindset while battling injuries. He wanted to make sure his teammates knew they weren’t alone and had someone to talk to as they navigated setbacks.

Liberty is one of more than 115 programs participating in College Football Mental Health Week from Oct. 1 through 8. It was organized by Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation started by Kym and Mark Hilinski in honor of their son, former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinksi, who committed suicide in 2018.

“I just want all my teammates to know that they can always come to me to talk about things, especially for people that don’t usually go out of their way to open up, talk to people,” Coleman said. “I know that all my teammates are there for everybody, all the coaches are there. I’m there as well.”

Coleman continued to work on his studies while recovering from his surgeries and is one of 23 graduate students on this season’s roster. He completed his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in May 2021, and is working on his master’s degree in human services and executive leadership.

“His personal story is one that I’m quite proud of, for him mostly, and obviously I think it speaks that our culture, at least I know we’ve changed,” Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said. “He was a young man that he didn’t trust many people, didn’t want to fit into a different culture, didn’t want to have conversation. Now, he’s got his degree and has got wisdom. When you get a kid like that that gets to make a play and score a touchdown, that’s exciting.”