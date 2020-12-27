Liberty's Cure Bowl triumph another chapter in blocked kick saga of Coastal rivalry

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elijah James had never blocked a kick in his career. In fact, he really hadn’t ever been asked to generate a substantial enough push to get into position to record a block during his two seasons at Liberty.
The Flames typically have played field goal and extra point attempts conservatively, hoping opposing kickers would make a mistake.
James and Liberty picked the right time to block a field goal attempt Saturday night.
James recorded his first career blocked kick to conclude the first overtime of the Cure Bowl, blocking Coastal Carolina’s Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard attempt to send No. 23 Liberty to a thrilling 37-34 victory over the No. 9 Chanticleers on a chilly evening at Camping World Stadium.
“It feels great. It was the last play of the game and all I did was put everything I had into it. We had to; it was the last play,” James said. “We had to stop them. We just knew we had to.”
James’ heroics marked the third time in the fiery rivalry that a Liberty-Coastal game ended in a walk-off blocked field goal.
LaDarius Hawthorne’s block of John Lunsford’s 40-yard attempt in 2013 capped Coastal’s captivating 55-52 double-overtime thriller at Williams Stadium, a setback that ultimately kept the Flames out of the FCS playoffs.
The following season at Brooks Stadium, it was Chima Uzowihe who blocked Alex Catron’s 24-yard chip shot as time expired to lift the Flames to a 15-14 triumph and their first and only playoff appearance.
“There was just a lot of déjà vu. Just nostalgic in a sense. It brought me right back to 2014 and that moment where it was all or nothing,” Uzowihe said in a phone interview Sunday morning from his Charlotte, North Carolina, home. “Just watching that, it was similar. It was very similar. It just brought back a feeling of excitement and made me proud to see the precedent we set for them to have come this far. It was really exciting and I’m so happy for them.”
The victory was significant for the Flames (10-1), who capped their second full-fledged FBS season with a second consecutive Cure Bowl title.
Liberty recorded its first victory over a ranked FBS opponent after posting its first two triumphs over ACC opponents (Virginia Tech and Syracuse) earlier in the campaign.
“It’s surreal,” safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said. Scruggs recorded an interception in the Cure Bowl for the second straight year. His pick and lengthy return of a Grayson McCall pass midway through the third quarter set up Malik Willis’ 10-yard touchdown run that put the Flames ahead 24-13.
The double-digit lead was the second of three such margins for Liberty against Coastal (11-1), but the Chanticleers proved their mettle and rallied each time.
McCall, who matched Willis with a Cure Bowl-record four total touchdowns Saturday, connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Greg Latuschko with 4:01 remaining to cut Coastal’s deficit to 34-32.
McCall ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game, but the score left too much time on the clock for the Flames.
Liberty, behind Willis (337 yards of total offense and four rushing touchdowns), easily drove down the field and forced Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell to burn his timeouts.
Flames coach Hugh Freeze elected to take as much time off the clock as possible by trying not to score inside the Coastal 5-yard line.
Joshua Mack, on a second-down run, was trying to go down around the 2-yard line when the Coastal defensive line attempted to drag him into the end zone so the Chanticleers could get the ball back.
Instead, the ball fell out of Mack’s hands and Alex Spillum recovered inside the 1-yard line.
“I think we played it exactly right,” Freeze said. “We were going to use the entire clock up and win the game there at the end. We just didn’t take care of the ball.”
Alex Barbir, who made a 51-yard attempt Nov. 7 at Virginia Tech to lift the Flames to a thrilling 38-35 victory, put Liberty ahead in overtime with his 44-yard field goal.
McCall threw three incomplete passes on Coastal’s overtime possession to set the stage for Biscardi’s attempt.
Biscardi had made 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts this season entering overtime, including field goals of 21 and 33 yards in the second quarter Saturday night. None of his attempts had come close to being blocked.
Liberty overloaded the left side of the Coastal line by placing five players — Emanuel Dabney, Cedric Stone, Anthony Butler and Quinton Reese — lined up over three Coastal blockers.
James, who was lined up closer to the center next to Ralfs Rusins, got a substantial push with the Coastal blockers focused on not letting Dabney get a clean run off the edge and preventing Stone, Butler and Reese from squeezing through.
Dabney nearly got a piece of the ball coming off the edge, and the field goal attempt hit James’ right hand.
“It was very satisfying. We came into this game knowing it was going to be a dogfight and it turned out to be even more of a dogfight than we expected,” James said. “That block at the end was a blessing.”
The push up the middle was reminiscent to Uzowihe’s block in 2014. JaRon Greene got a substantial push that allowed Uzowihe to get his hand up to block Catron’s attempt.
Linebacker Nick Newman, who was behind Uzowihe on that play, appeared to be the one who blocked the field goal with his leap into the air, but the ball had already been deflected and was falling to the Brooks Stadium grass.
“I think the strategy to block a field goal is pretty consistent no matter where you’ve been. There might be a few changes here and there, but for the most part, it did seem the same,” Uzowihe said. “They did get a lot more pressure off the corner. That’s who I thought blocked it initially, the guy [Dabney] who came around the corner; but after looking at it again, I saw it was from the middle, which was kind of [like] us. A lot of people thought Nick Newman blocked it from behind me, but instead it was from the middle and it’s just interesting to see.”
Uzowihe said he received text messages from his former teammates after Saturday night’s Cure Bowl and his social media accounts were “blowing up” with fans recalling the 2014 finish.
The Cure Bowl, in Uzowihe’s mind, lived up to the bar that was set in a heated rivalry that featured seven wins on both sides when the programs met 14 times as members of the Big South Conference.
Neither team relented Saturday night. Liberty three times led by double digits, but Coastal never gave in and wanted to keep its perfect record intact.
Coastal sported an 11-0 record entering the Cure Bowl. The Chanticleers also entered the 2014 regular-season finale with an unblemished 11-0 mark.
Both games ended with Liberty blocking a field goal and spoiling Coastal’s season.
“That was all every bit of it. We started it off and we had the upper hand and got out to a quick lead. I knew that they were going to fight just because of the history, and they did fight and they brought it back. You couldn’t ask for a better game,” Uzowihe said. “I guess as a Liberty alumni and a fan, I couldn’t have asked for a better game. It was down to the wire and it wasn’t boring and Liberty came out on top.”