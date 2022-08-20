Liberty's deep running back corps expected to contribute in major way in 2022

Bruce Johnson had to attack the 2020 season differently than he had previous campaigns. The Liberty running backs coach had to get every running back on the roster ready to play, especially with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic hanging over all of college football, and that meant even the scout team running backs had to be prepared if something happened.

All that preparation led to a balanced running attack. Sure, quarterback Malik Willis got a bulk of the carries with his natural ability, but the three running backs in the rotation flashed brilliance when they got into a rhythm.

Johnson, entering the 2022 season, is getting a similar feeling from the running back corps. He has three tailbacks — Hawai’i transfer Dae Dae Hunter, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis — who have electric abilities and can change the complexion of the game. And with the uncertainty of which quarterback will be taking snaps in the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss, those running backs could have a more prominent role in ensuring the offense keeps rolling along.

“It’s just the world we live in. Not putting that pounding on those guys throughout the course of the year. You play 12, 13 games during a season, and you’ve got to have them all ready,” Johnson said. “In practice and the way we do practice, everyone is going to get reps and we split them up and try to manage it the right way and whatnot.

“The good thing about this offense is we can pull from a menu and use who we need to use at any given time. It may not necessarily mean you’re going to get 100 yards or 200 yards or whatever, but it’s for the football program, it’s for the team, it’s for the victory.”

Johnson and Flames coach Hugh Freeze have called this running back rotation the deepest Liberty has had in the past four seasons. The three tailbacks featured in the rotation bring a mixture of speed, power and elusiveness, while converted linebacker Malik Caper will likely be the short-yardage back once he recovers from an ankle sprain suffered in the team's first scrimmage.

This season’s team has the potential of matching the production from the 2020 squad. That team featured the trio of Joshua Mack, Peytton Pickett and Louis, and those three combined for eight 100-yard games.

Louis and Pickett each topped the century mark in a win over Syracuse on Oct. 17, 2020, and Pickett and Mack both cracked 100 yards in a win at UMass later that season.

Mack (797) and Pickett (520) each finished with more than 500 rushing yards, while Louis wasn’t far behind at 429 yards.

“Over the years we’ve had some great backs, I’ve had some great leaders I could learn from over the years,” Louis said. “We’re just keeping it going, keeping the culture better, getting stronger overall.”

Liberty’s running backs were not featured as prominently in 2021. All three in the rotation finished with nearly the same rushing totals (Green 447, Mack 454 and Louis 446), but there was only one single-game 100-yard rusher (Louis with 101 at Ole Miss).

“We’re just system guys. The running backs, they’re system guys, and they’re in this program to produce and do the things we ask them to do on and off the field,” Johnson said. “On the field, they’ve got to produce. However which way that comes, they’ve got to produce and they have to do that right.”

Hunter has turned heads during spring practices and training camp, and the feeling is he could emerge as a potential featured tailback. He led Hawai’i in rushing yards (651) and average per carry (6.4) in 2021, and Johnson made landing Hunter out of the transfer portal a priority.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hunter has the ability to run between the tackles, get around the edge, and accelerate when he gets to the second and third levels.

“I was on a team where we had three rushers, so it’s like I’ve seen where you can have three 1,000-yard rushers or whatever rushers and everybody in the running back room is contributing, eating and happy,” Hunter said. “We don’t see it as competition. We all know the best player is going to play. If you’ve got to run the rock, when you get the ball, you’ve got to do your dance.”

Hunter, if he settles into the featured role, could be the Flames’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Frankie Hickson in 2019.

That season, Freeze’s first with Liberty, featured Hickson and Mack sharing the rushing responsibilities. They each had three 100-yard games, both topped 100 yards in the regular-season finale against New Mexico State, and Hickson’s 1,041 rushing yards were followed by Mack’s 792 yards.

Hickson got better as the season progressed because of the running back tandem. He had 196 yards against NMSU and then topped the century mark in the Cure Bowl triumph over Georgia Southern.

Johnson said his hope is to get another 1,000-yard rusher. Offensive line coach Chris Klenakis has other ideas, which would make Johnson even happier.

“Coach K said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and get two 1,000-yard rushers … and a quarterback with another 1,000 yards,’” Johnson recalled. “Whatever we can do to help this football program win, whatever the yards is, let’s go get it. That’s the mindset in the room. They’re like dogs; they want to eat, they want to go, they want to run, they want to block, they want to catch. They want to do everything they can to help this football program win.”