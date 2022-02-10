Liberty's defense, a season's strength, delivers down the stretch in win over Lipscomb

Shot after shot failed to find the bottom of the net for the Liberty women’s basketball team during the fourth quarter Wednesday night against Lipscomb. The Bisons were able to make a small chip into the Flames’ comfortable advantage, but there was no point in the final 10 minutes in which the outcome was in doubt.

The offense was struggling. The defense, on the other hand, started stringing consecutive stops together. Lipscomb wasn’t able to get the type of easy shots it was getting during a five-minute stretch to open the fourth quarter.

Liberty’s calling card for this season, its defense, made sure the Bisons’ rally was thwarted.

“I think this team really takes pride in our defense,” guard Priscilla Smeenge said. “When you have a team like Lipscomb, anyone can probably shoot the outside 3, you don’t know who’s going to get hot. We made it a key factor to have a high hand and try to make them put it on the floor and keep them in front of us.”

That’s what the Flames did down the stretch to secure a 64-51 victory. The defensive stands, coupled with strong shooting from the free throw line, were enough for Liberty to keep pace with FGCU in the ASUN Conference East Division standings heading into the final five games of the regular season.

“I think their mentality can be summed up: Do you want to be up one and on defense, or do you want to be down one and on offense? I think my team will say, ‘We want to be up one because you’re not going to score on us,’” coach Carey Green said. “They’re just more comfortable with that. … They thrive on having a lead and taking pride in their defense.”

The Flames (22-2, 10-1 ASUN) are thriving in their fourth season in the conference thanks to a defense that ranks in the top five in three major statistical categories.

Liberty ranks second in the nation in field-goal defense by allowing opponents to shoot 32.8% from the field. The Bisons, for instance, shot 32.1% from the field Wednesday night and struggled to consistently get clean looks against the Flames.

Lipscomb shot 8 of 28 from 3-point range and was 2 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

“I definitely think we do hang our hat on our defense,” forward Mya Berkman said. “I think we get our energy from our defense, just like getting a stop, getting a block, getting a charge, that sends the bench, you can see them jump up. Even a jump ball our way.”

The Flames rank fifth in the nation in scoring defense (51.5 points allowed per game) and are fourth in rebounding margin at plus-13.1.

Those stellar numbers will be tested at 1 p.m. Saturday when they face Jacksonville (13-8, 6-4) at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty outlasted the Dolphins, 49-48, on Jan. 19 at Liberty Arena. Smeenge made the game-winning layup with 16.8 seconds remaining and the Flames’ defense made a big stand on JU’s final possession to escape with the win.

The Dolphins are 4-2 since that heartbreaking loss after a 17-point win Wednesday night over Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re playing them at their place, they’re a very good team, a physical team, a team that went to Minnesota and beat Minnesota early in the season,” Green said of Jacksonville. The Dolphins opened the season with a 69-66 win at Minnesota on Nov. 9.

The one-point triumph is one of six games the Flames have played this season that have been decided by five points or fewer.

Liberty is 4-2 in those games. Four of those games were contested in nonconference play, including three straight at home against Ohio, James Madison and Memphis.

Those early season challenges helped the Flames gain confidence, according to Green, and each victory has only added to the growing confidence within the program.

Liberty’s lone league loss came by four points at FGCU on Jan. 15, and the Flames have games against Jacksonville, North Florida and Stetson before the anticipated rematch on Feb. 24 in Lynchburg.

“I think throughout the year, our communication has gotten really strong,” Smeenge said. “There are times where you might have a mental slip-up, but overall I feel like the players that we have on this team are capable of defending one-on-one. We just get after each other in practice and make that a discipline in our everyday practice.”

