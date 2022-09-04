Liberty's defense makes final stand, Salter sparks offense, as Flames win four-OT thriller

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Kendy Charles and the Liberty defensive line were asked five times to stop the Southern Miss offense inside the 5-yard line. Two times a defensive lineman stripped the ball away. Two Golden Eagles’ runs found pay dirt.

Charles studied the interior linemen’s tendencies. He noticed the same block being delivered time after time after time. The defensive tackle, on Southern Miss’ 54th rushing attempt Saturday evening, decided to do something about it.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is my time to do what I need to do and get a stop right now,’” Charles said. “That’s all it was, for real.”

The longest game in Liberty history ended with Charles’ burly arms wrapped around Frank Gore Jr.’s torso. The push Charles generated up the middle stopped Gore in his tracks. It also secured the Flames 29-27 win in a four-overtime thriller at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

“You can’t say enough about the way our defense played,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said.

Liberty (1-0) twice had played games that ended in triple overtime. Both instances — at home against Coastal Carolina in 2013 and on the road against UMass in 2018 — ended in three-point losses.

Both kickers missed field goals in the first overtime. Liberty’s Nick Brown converted from 26 yards to open the second overtime, and Southern Miss’ Briggs Bourgeois extended the game by drilling a 53-yarder.

Then, as the overtime went to two-point tries from the 3-yard line, neither team converted in the third extra period.

Kaidon Salter, the third quarterback used by Liberty, delivered with a strike to Jerome Jackson in the back right corner of the end zone to convert in the fourth overtime.

“I just see a little separation. That’s all I needed,” Salter said. “I knew I got the arm to zip it up in there, so a little separation was all I really needed to fit it up in there and that’s what happened.”

It was the winning points in a game that featured anything and everything.

“I just knew I had to go out there and make something work,” Salter said. “Coach put me in there for a reason.”

Salter wasn’t expected to play behind veterans such as Charlie Brewer and Johnathan Bennett, but an injury to Brewer changed the complexion of how the Liberty offense operated.

Brewer suffered a fracture in his right (throwing) hand, according to Freeze, after the Utah transfer dove for an 11-yard gain on third-and-12 with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter.

Brewer was taken to a nearby hospital and returned before halftime sporting his right arm in a sling.

“Obviously it was a shock to us to lose Charlie on the [second] possession,” Freeze said. “Hate that for him and all that he’s been through to prepare for this moment. That’s one of the toughest things about coaching, but it happened.”

Bennett led the Flames to a touchdown with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter for a 10-3 lead that held into halftime, but the offense failed to generate much of anything against the Southern Miss defensive front.

Liberty’s four second-half drives with Bennett at quarterback netted 47 yards on 19 plays, and two drives ended with interceptions. The second interception was returned 22 yards for a touchdown by Eric Scott Jr. that gave the Golden Eagles (0-1) a 17-10 lead 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Then both offenses — with Salter leading the Flames, and the Golden Eagles turning to an exclusive wildcat package after Ty Keyes was knocked out late in the first half — got going in the fourth quarter.

Salter’s first drive resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas that tied the game at 17.

Salter had an opportunity on the next drive to give the Flames the lead, but his throw to a wide-open Caleb Snead in the end zone was underthrown. The result was an interception by Camron Harrell for Southern Miss’ third takeaway of the second half.

Gore, who rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, found pay dirt on a 5-yard run with 1:54 remaining that seemingly sealed the triumph.

Salter and Liberty had other ideas. He connected with Douglas on a 51-yard pass to the USM 30. After a holding penalty on Liberty, Salter found Jackson for 17 yards, then connected again with Douglas for the tying touchdown on a 23-yard strike with 36 seconds remaining.

“Kaidon came to me and he told me when he scrambled, go, get open. That’s just what I did,” Douglas said. The fourth-year sophomore had five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. “When I seen him scrambling, I got open and he could see him. He told me right on the sideline: ‘When I scramble, get open and I’m going to find you.’”

Salter completed 8 of 13 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Brewer and Bennett combined for 55 passing yards.

“You can’t say enough about him. I don’t think we win the game without him,” Freeze said of Salter. “I’m telling you, I have confidence in Nate [Hampton] can go in and do good things, too, and as I do with JB. Tonight, KSalt showed we needed an athletic guy because we were struggling to block their front. He gave us that mobility that we needed.”

Liberty’s defense, despite allowing Southern Miss to rush for 252 yards, delivered big plays in crucial moments. The unit, which ranked tied for 118th out of 130 teams nationally in takeaways one season ago, recorded five takeaways (three interceptions and two fumble recoveries) in the season opener.

Both fumble recoveries came when the Golden Eagles were inside the 5-yard line.

Antavious Willis lost the ball on USM’s third attempt to get into the end zone from the 1-yard line in the first quarter, then JaVon Scruggs took the ball away from Dajon Richard late in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Durrell Johnson had a fumble recovery and interception, and Kobe Singleton and Mike Smith Jr. each recorded an interception.

“They got turnovers. The game shouldn’t have been as close the way they played,” Freeze said. “Now, we did some crazy things over there, too. Some of the pass interferences we’ve got to coach better. We’re in position and we’re just not playing the ball at all and we’ve got to get that fixed. You can’t say enough about our D-line.”