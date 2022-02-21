Liberty's defense makes second-half stand in win at Central Arkansas

Liberty’s second-half defense has been its Achilles’ heel during the past five games. Teams routinely have done what they wanted to do against the Flames’ pack-line defense, and the play was starting to get to the players.

Keegan McDowell was one of those players during halftime Monday night who rallied his teammates in the locker room with the mantra of, “This is where we take a stand.”

Central Arkansas blistered the nets to open the second half, scoring 19 points on 6-of-6 shooting in four minutes, and left coach Ritchie McKay perplexed at what he was seeing at the Farris Center.

“That was a rubber meets the road media timeout for us,” McKay stated.

Liberty’s defense responded in a big way.

Central Arkansas was held to six points over the final 8 1/2 minutes in a defensive effort reminiscent of the style of play that has led Liberty to three straight ASUN Conference titles. Darius McGhee continued his sizzling stretch by scoring a game-high 34 points as the Flames routed the Bears, 85-66, in Conway, Arkansas.

“It was more of what Liberty basketball is and what we’re built on and why we’ve won in the past,” McDowell said. “I thought that was a big statement for us and a good direction that we’re headed in.”

The victory allowed the Flames (20-9, 11-3 ASUN) to secure a first-round bye for the upcoming league tournament. Liberty can finish no worse than second in the East Division standings, and it owns a one-game lead over Jacksonville with two games remaining.

Liberty has recorded six straight 20-win seasons under McKay, and the coach has led the Flames to seven of their 11 20-win campaigns.

“I think it starts with those guys that were here when Coach McKay first got here. I think it’s a testament to that culture that they built,” Liberty forward Kyle Rode said. “We just try to build upon that. We’re not in it for the outcomes necessarily or the numbers or the 20-win season, that’s not something we strive for, but at the same time we want to win basketball games. We’re trying to be process-oriented and the outcomes come with that. It’s a great achievement, nonetheless, and super blessed.”

Liberty’s defense came to life after the first media timeout of the second half, and the Bears (9-18, 6-8) suddenly couldn’t find any answers.

UCA shot 5 of 19 from the field over the final 16 minutes.

The Bears trailed 64-60 following Eddy Kayouloud’s layup with 8:56 remaining, but they shot 2 of 10 from the field and committed four turnovers the rest of the way.

Liberty, meanwhile, closed the game by scoring 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting over the final eight minutes.

A significant chunk of those minutes to close the game came without McGhee or Rode on the floor. Isiah Warfield, Micaiah Abii, Joseph Venzant and Shiloh Robinson joined McDowell as the five on the court.

“I thought we responded really well in that moment,” McKay said.

Another key to the game-ending stretch came with Liberty not turning the ball over at a high rate. The Flames turned it over 11 times on 38 first-half possessions that led to 16 UCA points.

The Flames only committed four turnovers on 37 possessions in the second half.

“I think we kind of just adjusted throughout the game,” Rode said. “Darius and Keegs hit some big shots and that kind of opened some things up.”

McGhee posted his second-straight 30-point performance and has scored 30 or more points in three of the Flames’ past four games. He shot 12 of 27 from the field and 6 of 16 from 3-point range, and also finished with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

McGhee moved into seventh on the program’s all-time scoring list. He passed Peter Aluma (1,715 points) on a 3-pointer with 8:21 remaining in the first half.

McGhee is 12 points away from tying Anthony Smith for sixth and is 35 away from tying Steve Isaacs for fifth.

McDowell scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and he added five rebounds and four steals.

The senior guard has scored 29 points and made nine 3s in his past two games after making a total of five field goals in his previous three games.

“He’s an elite shooter,” McKay said of McDowell. “He’s a really, really good player in this system.”

Rode finished with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, six rebounds and eight assists.

Liberty shot 61.3% in the second half and finished the game shooting 55.7% from the field.

Collin Cooper led UCA with 17 points. Jared Chatham had 16 points and Camren Hunter finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

