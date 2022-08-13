Liberty's defense, one of the nation's best in recent seasons, has a goal for 2022: More takeaways

There has been quite a bit to like from Liberty’s defense over the past two seasons. Take a glance through the season-ending statistics and Liberty is found in the top 20 or 30 in several major categories. In fact, the Flames crack the top 10 at times.

Josh Aldridge and Jack Curtis, entering the 2022 campaign as co-defensive coordinators, were well aware of how potent the unit has been over the stretch. Aldridge was the defensive line coach under Scott Symons’ unit, and Curtis arrived prior to the 2021 season and continued the development of the safeties.

What, if anything, needed to be changed? Besides some schematic adjustments, was there any particular facet of the defense that needed to be addressed?

Aldridge, Curtis and the rest of the defensive staff found a glaring issue hidden by the unit’s overall strong play — takeaways. Liberty wasn’t punching the ball out of the running back’s hands, pouncing on loose balls or securing interceptions at a high enough rate.

The Flames were one of the nation’s worst at generating takeaways. Only seven teams in the Bowl Subdivision recorded fewer takeaways than Liberty, and the emphasis in this training camp has been creating turnovers while also maintaining the standard set over the past two campaigns.

“Those plays, when you get a takeaway in a ballgame, they’re just so hard to overcome,” Curtis said. Curtis and Aldridge were elevated to co-defensive coordinators after Symons was hired to guide Southern Methodist's defense. “Teams that win the takeaway battle are usually the team that wins the ball game.”

Liberty finished the 2021 season with the nation’s 11th-ranked unit in total defense, a strong follow up to a 2020 campaign that saw the Flames finish 10th in the same category.

The downside was a measly 11 takeaways. Liberty had nine interceptions and only recovered two fumbles, and that led to the offense scoring 27 points off those takeaways.

The number jumps to 34 points off turnovers if you include Skylar Thomas’ interception returned for a touchdown in the lopsided win over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl.

“It’s one thing to be a good defense, but when you start taking the ball away, you’re directly affecting your offense,” Aldridge said. “How many more extra possessions can we get those guys? That’s been an emphasis so far, and I think that goes a lot with depth. You’re not taking the ball away when you’re tired usually. The influx of talent, especially in that DB room, is a big deal.”

Aldridge and Curtis can tailor the defense toward being more aggressive in the takeaway category because of considerable increase in depth at the linebacker corps and in the secondary.

Gone are the days of Anthony Butler playing every meaningful snap at Mike linebacker and JaVon Scruggs rotating between all three safety positions so he doesn’t have to come off the field.

Aldridge, now linebackers coach, has six linebackers he plans on using in a myriad of looks, whether it’s Mike Smith Jr. and Ahmad Walker in run fits or Tyren Dupree and Jerome Jolly Jr. on the field in passing situations.

Curtis also has a similar luxury. The development of players like Quinton Reese, Robert Rahimi and others allows Scruggs the luxury of resting during the season and not being asked to play so many snaps.

“We can put fresher guys in that can go in and there’s not going to be a falloff anywhere,” Scruggs said.

Liberty hasn’t faced any issues at getting to the quarterback over the past two seasons (it has ranked in the top 30 in that category in both campaigns), and the Flames benefited from playing Cover 3 or man free coverage in the secondary to account for slowing down the run game.

The next step in making the defense more formidable is creating turnovers. Aldridge has preached “tips and overthrows” throughout training camp, and it involves each level of the defense.

The defensive line, which will rotate between eight to 10 players throughout the season, is responsible for first getting to the quarterback and creating strip sacks. If the linemen can’t get to the quarterback, they are going through drills to keep their eyes on him and get their hands up as he is releasing the ball.

That is where the tip part of Aldridge’s plan comes into play.

“We have to get the tip part,” defensive tackle Kendy Charles said, “and they catch the overthrows. That’s how we count our part in the takeaways on the defensive philosophies.”

Walker said linebackers are essential to the plan. They are the ones trying to punch the ball out of the running back’s hands and falling into coverage with the mindset of recording interceptions.

The overthrows are for the cornerbacks and safeties, a group that helped the Flames ranked sixth nationally in passing defense last season.

The secondary isn’t being asked to just lock down a receiver or portion of the field and come up with pass breakups. They are now tasked with securing interceptions and flipping momentum.

“We very easily could have been higher than that [in total defense] if you take away a few plays in each game, silly plays we gave up — not to take away from our opponents — that we shouldn’t have. I think if we can fix the little things on a few things, we could take the next step,” Aldridge said. “We’ve got some really big-time opponents this year. We’re not going to be able to get away with some things that we’ve gotten away with against certain schools of the world. I think that’s been a big emphasis for us is taking the ball away and just on little things from our fundamentals, footwork and eye discipline.”