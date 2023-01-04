Liberty's defense rounding into form as turnovers drop on offensive end

There were long stretches one week ago at Bellarmine and earlier this week against Lipscomb in which Liberty’s pack-line defense was nearly impenetrable. The Knights and Bisons, respectively, ended possessions in frustration with contested perimeter jumpers clanking off the rim or a Liberty player securing a steal.

That type of defensive execution is nothing new for the Flames’ ASUN Conference foes, as those teams usually faced a Liberty defense that thrived during nonconference play.

It took the season’s opening 13 games for Liberty to get to this point heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. showdown with Jacksonville State inside Liberty Arena. Not only was Ritchie McKay getting four freshmen and sophomores in the rotation valuable reps in the defense, but the group also had to solidify taking care of the ball on the offensive end.

Turnovers prevented the Flames (11-4, 2-0 ASUN) from establishing themselves on the defensive end in losses to Alabama, Southern Miss, Northwestern and Oral Roberts. That issue has been remedied with better decision making on the offensive end, which led to Bellarmine and Lipscomb facing Liberty’s set defense.

“When we’re able to have a set defense, we’re really hard to play against,” guard Isiah Warfield said before Wednesday’s practice. “Live-ball turnovers kind of hurt us because we’re not able to get back, get the matchups we want on the defensive end, so being able to take care of the ball definitely helps us a lot on defense.”

Liberty turned the ball over more than 10 times in eight of its first 10 games. That included a season-high 19 miscues in a setback to Oral Roberts and 18 more in a loss to Northwestern in the Cancun Challenge.

“When we trust each other, it definitely helps a lot. … We also were kind of emphasizing, 'Do the simple things,'" Warfield said. "I feel like at the beginning of the year we were trying to hit home runs, but now we’re looking for more singles because the singles will eventually lead to runs."

Those teams were able to capitalize with easy transition baskets and use runs to seize control in double-digit victories. The bulk of those turnovers came in the waning moments as opposing teams aimed to take away Darius McGhee and force others to make shots.

The Flames scored on 9 of 12 possessions after McGhee suffered a lower left leg injury midway through the second half Monday against Lipscomb, and there were no turnovers during that stretch.

“I think having a little bit more trust as far as moving the ball and passing up a good shot for a great shot, and us being able to cut down on those turnovers and stop the live-ball turnovers so we can get our defense set back up,” guard Joseph Venzant said. “I think as far as when we’re not rushing and we’re trusting our teammates, I think our offense is pretty good.”

Liberty entered Wednesday’s slate of games ranked fourth in the nation with a 1.66 assist-to-turnover ratio. A high number of assists is a staple of McKay’s offense, and Liberty’s ability to take care of the ball in recent games — it's committed nine or fewer turnovers in four of the last five games — has helped that number.

“I think there’s just been a learning curve and we played good people,” McKay said. “I think our guys have had more concentrated effort on taking care of the ball.”

Liberty concludes the opening portion of league play with its Thursday night battle against Jacksonville State (7-8, 0-2) and then travels to play Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

The Flames and Gamecocks are meeting for the first time in nearly 12 months. That game saw JSU end Liberty’s 45-game home winning streak in a 10-point triumph, and Warfield reiterated Wednesday that the Flames are not looking at this matchup as a “get-back game,” but rather as an opportunity to improve.

The Gamecocks feature an offense that, despite being limited to 46 points in Monday’s loss at Jacksonville, averages nearly 72 points per game. Guards Demaree King and Skyelar Potter each have made more than 40 3-pointers and are the most potent duo in the ASUN.

King and Potter both average more than 14.5 points per game and are the focal point in the JSU offensive attack.

King scored 12 points off the bench in last season’s triumph, one in which the Gamecocks shot 50% from the field and made 12 3s.

Liberty has been able to take away the top offensive players from Bellarmine and Lipscomb to open ASUN play. That will be the task again as Liberty looks to add another strong defensive performance.

“I think just the way the team’s cohesiveness is built, the way the guys have really just bought in to their roles, what’s being asked of them, but also just the little things we’ve seen in improvement from guys daily,” forward Blake Preston said after Monday’s win over Lipscomb. “… I think because of that, you see the completeness of our team and what we’re able to do.”