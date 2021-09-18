Liberty's defense suffocates Old Dominion in the second half

Old Dominion seized momentum at the end of the first half with a lengthy touchdown drive.
Liberty’s defense snatched it away in the third quarter, and the Flames never let it go.
Liberty recorded four third-quarter sacks in completely dominating the Monarchs, Malik Willis accounted for six touchdowns, and the Flames pulled away for a 45-17 victory before an announced crowd of 18,471 Saturday evening at Williams Stadium.
The Flames (3-0) flexed their defensive muscles in a suffocating third quarter.
ODU (1-2) netted minus-1 yard of offense in the 15-minute span with quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. under constant duress.
Kendy Charles recorded a career-high three sacks and posted two of his stops in the third quarter.
The tone was set on the Monarchs’ first offensive drive in the third quarter. Ralfs Rusins recorded a sack on second down, and Ahmad Walker and TreShaun Clark combined on a third-down sack.
Willis, who delivered another electric performance, helped engineer a pair of third-quarter scoring drives that put the game out of reach.
He connected with Kevin Shaa on an 8-yard touchdown, and then Willis finished the next drive with a 1-yard run on a read option.
Willis completed 21 of 28 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 77 yards and two more scores on anine attempts.
His two favorite targets were outside receivers CJ Daniels and Kevin Shaa.
Daniels caught five passes for 70 yards and touchdowns of 14 and 33 yards.
Shaa had three catches for 51 yards and scores of 38 and 8 yards.
The Flames held ODU to 201 yards of offense.
Elijah Davis, making his return to his hometown, had 57 of the Monarchs’ 62 rushing yards.
The Heritage High product scored on a 1-yard plunge with 6:29 left in the second quarter to cut ODU’s deficit to 21-10.
After Shaa’s 38-yard touchdown reception, the Monarchs responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in Zack Kuntz’s 30-yard touchdown reception.
The score trimmed the deficit to 11 points heading into halftime, but ODU was unable to seize control of the momentum and succumbed to Liberty’s ferocious defense.
ODU had 45 yards of offense in the second half.