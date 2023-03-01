The most popular statistic when evaluating a team’s defense is how many points that group allows during a game. It is the metric that has drawn Liberty plenty of attention since Ritchie McKay brought the pack-line defense from Virginia eight seasons ago.

The Flames are once again one of the nation’s best in that category this season by allowing 60.1 points per game, good for ninth in Division I.

Something else has stood out for Liberty this season. The Flames lead the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, highlighting the team’s effort to limit opposing teams to only one shot in the 30-second shot clock, and it will be an area that is stressed in Thursday’s ASUN Conference tournament semifinals against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. inside Liberty Arena.

“They’ve got a lot of athleticism, guys with a doglike mentality that crash the offensive boards,” Liberty guard Darius McGhee said of EKU after the teams played Feb. 11 in Lynchburg. “The quicker you can hold them to one possession, the less you have to guard.”

Liberty (25-7), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, boasts a defensive rebounding percentage of 79.9% to lead Division I. The strong defensive rebounding is rooted in a defensive identity of preventing teams from getting second chances on the offensive end. The Flames are surrendering 6.7 offensive rebounds per game, and only Austin Peay and Central Arkansas grabbed more than 10 offensive rebounds during ASUN play. The Governors and Bears each snagged 11 offensive rebounds.

That strength was seen in Liberty’s two regular-season meetings against Eastern Kentucky. The Flames held the Colonels to a combined 17 offensive rebounds, and Liberty is the only team to hold EKU to single-digit offensive rebounds twice this season.

Liberty is coming off a quarterfinal win over Bellarmine in which it held the Knights to two offensive rebounds.

“Obviously we’re probably [paying] way more attention to the detail on the defensive end because we know that’s what’s going to propel us,” McGhee said Tuesday night. “We really can’t control too much if we go on scoring droughts that have happened several times this season, so we know to minimize that damage, we’ve definitely got to tighten up on the defensive end.”

The third-seeded Colonels (20-12) have racked up double-digit offensive rebounds in five straight games heading into Thursday’s semifinal contest, and only six other teams outside of Liberty have held them to less than 10 offensive rebounds in a game.

EKU is averaging nearly 14 offensive rebounds per game this season. The Colonels dominated on the offensive glass in their quarterfinal win over North Alabama by snagging 21 offensive rebounds and turning them into 20 second-chance points.

That is a significant reason why the Colonels owned a 42-22 edge in points in the paint.

EKU ranks 30th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Isaiah Cozart (94), Devontae Blanton (71) and Michael Moreno (62) have each pulled down more than 60 offensive rebounds.

“You’ve just got to stay disciplined,” McGhee said.

Liberty ranked second and third in defensive rebounding percentage in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

Those teams featured healthy rotations to ensure the starters were fresh in postseason play and didn’t log extended minutes on a nightly basis.

McKay has made sure to maintain a deeper rotation this season after four players (McGhee, Keegan McDowell, Kyle Rode and Shiloh Robinson) each averaged more than 27 minutes per game in the 2021-22 campaign.

McGhee (31.3) and Rode (28.6) are the only players averaging more than 27 minutes per game this season. Nine players are logging more than 12 minutes per contest, which has allowed the Flames to deliver strong performances entering March.

“I may have learned a little bit from last year with just how many minutes guys logged and kind of how we were a little out of gas down the stretch,” McKay said. “We’ve tried to do it all year where we would manage minutes.”

The ASUN moved to the Thursday-Saturday schedule during the season, which means McKay already began planning for how to get his players maximum rest between the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround,” point guard Colin Porter said. “We’ve been doing it with Thursday-Saturday games, so I think we will stay prepared, stay locked in, respect whoever we play and just try to go out and give it our best.”