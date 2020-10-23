Liberty's dominant pass rush essential in third-down and passing defense

It didn’t take long for Southern Miss offensive coordinator Matt Kubik to identify the reason for the Liberty defense’s success on third down through the opening five weeks. Sure, the Flames are stingy in the secondary and boast some impressive numbers, but Kubik noticed those statistics are the result of what happens up front on third down.
“You can tell they’ve made the majority of the quarterbacks that they’ve played, they’ve definitely made them uncomfortable back there,” Kubik said of the Flames’ defensive front heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Liberty (5-0) and Southern Miss (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) at Williams Stadium.
“They’ve done a great job in the back end. They’re able to keep things in front of them because they’ve got a great defensive front that they know they can rely on to get some pressure on the quarterback.
“They’re definitely getting to the quarterback and making them uncomfortable. A lot of that, too, is in some third-and-long situations. If we can get the ball out of our hand, I think we’ll have a chance.”
Kubik’s offense has posted mediocre results on third down during a slow start to the season. Southern Miss has converted 26 of 60 third-down chances and its offensive line has surrendered seven of its 11 sacks on third down. Five of those sacks came with 10 or more yards to gain.
Those are types of the down-and-distances Kubik wants to avoid against a Liberty pass rush that has caused havoc to opposing quarterbacks and allowed the secondary to thrive.
Kubik’s quarterback, Jack Abraham, ranks 16th in the nation in passing yards per game and is tied for 22nd in completion percentage, with 1,112 yards, seven touchdowns and three touchdowns.
The senior signal caller has thrown for nearly 7,000 yards and 41 touchdowns in 26 games as the Golden Eagles’ starter.
“He’s a pretty good quarterback, probably the best one we’ve seen so far,” Liberty cornerback Emanuel Dabney said. “It will be a good test for us.”
The Flames, in addition to boasting the nation’s No. 7 pass defense (166.4 yards per game), also rank seventh nationally in third-down defense. Opponents have converted on 18 of 65 third-down chances through five games, and the number drastically drops to 4 of 36 when facing 7 yards or longer to gain.
“We talk about coverage and the rush going hand-in-hand and you look at the ability for us to not have to play a lot of pressure,” Liberty safeties coach Corey Batoon said. “We’ve been rushing four a lot of times and not having to devote five into the charge. The job that we’re doing up front in terms of disrupting quarterbacks with just bringing four has really led to our ability to play some zones and some max drop situations and really put the passing game in our favor.”
Liberty’s defensive front has thrived on third downs this season. The group has recorded 11 of its 16 sacks on third down, and nine of those sacks have come when opponents need to gain 7 yards or more.
“Our D-line is outstanding,” Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said. “Those two edge rushers in Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark, those guys are big, scary guys that the tackles don’t like to really see because they’re easily faster than any O-lineman that we’re facing.”
Johnson is tied for third in the nation with six sacks and five of those have come on third down. Clark has added another 2.5 sacks on third down.
“They’re good up front, there’s no doubt about that,” Kubik said.
The pressure up front has forced quarterbacks to get flustered in the pocket and attempt to avoid being sacked. Liberty has recorded all five of its interceptions in the past three weeks and four of those picks have come on third down.
Two of Louisiana’s Monroe’s drives ended with third-down interceptions by Scruggs and Marcus Haskins, while Chris Megginson (Heritage) recorded his first career interception that led to a Liberty touchdown and a 35-14 lead over Syracuse.
“When you’re able to get rush with three and four men, you can devote seven and eight to the coverage aspect. I think it goes hand-in-hand,” Batoon said. “Really, I think I’ve been really happy with the rush we get and it’s made us a little easier in terms of our matchups on the back end, whether we’re in zone or man.”
