Liberty's dominant pass rush essential in third-down and passing defense

Liberty’s defensive front has thrived on third downs this season. The group has recorded 11 of its 16 sacks on third down, and nine of those sacks have come when opponents need to gain 7 yards or more.

“Our D-line is outstanding,” Liberty safety JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said. “Those two edge rushers in Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark, those guys are big, scary guys that the tackles don’t like to really see because they’re easily faster than any O-lineman that we’re facing.”

Johnson is tied for third in the nation with six sacks and five of those have come on third down. Clark has added another 2.5 sacks on third down.

“They’re good up front, there’s no doubt about that,” Kubik said.

The pressure up front has forced quarterbacks to get flustered in the pocket and attempt to avoid being sacked. Liberty has recorded all five of its interceptions in the past three weeks and four of those picks have come on third down.

Two of Louisiana’s Monroe’s drives ended with third-down interceptions by Scruggs and Marcus Haskins, while Chris Megginson (Heritage) recorded his first career interception that led to a Liberty touchdown and a 35-14 lead over Syracuse.

“When you’re able to get rush with three and four men, you can devote seven and eight to the coverage aspect. I think it goes hand-in-hand,” Batoon said. “Really, I think I’ve been really happy with the rush we get and it’s made us a little easier in terms of our matchups on the back end, whether we’re in zone or man.”

