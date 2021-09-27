Liberty's efficient tight red zone play falters in fourth quarter in loss at Syracuse

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze immediately wanted to watch the film and see what exactly unfolded that prevented the Flames from scoring on any of four plays inside the Syracuse 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter Friday night. Something didn’t sit well with him, especially after his team had been perfect in those situations to open the season and scored at an efficient rate since he took over in 2019.
The analytics suggested Freeze go for the touchdown if the Flames were unable to convert on the first three tries, and on fourth down, he called what has been a successful play since Malik Willis took over at quarterback — a speed option to the boundary where Willis can either run it in himself or pitch it to the tailback.
It didn’t work and left the door open for Syracuse to regain momentum.
The Orange did in a dramatic 24-21 victory capped by Andre Symzt’s 35-yard field goal as time expired inside the Carrier Dome.
“We plan pretty hard on those and we work hard and our players typically execute fairly well there,” Freeze said Monday. “We have been pretty successful and I guess why it’s so disappointing that we didn’t get it in there and give ourselves a chance to win the game.”
Liberty (3-1) entered that pivotal sequence tied with Syracuse at 21 with a little more than eight minutes remaining. The Flames had scored on two consecutive drives to rally from a 14-point deficit, and they were on the doorstep of taking their first lead of the game.
Liberty scored on its lone previous trip inside the 10-yard line — a Shedro Louis 7-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter — to improve to 8 for 8 in those situations this season.
The Flames, under Freeze, had scored either a touchdown or field goal on 67 of 80 trips inside the red zone since the beginning of the 2019 season.
All eight trips in 2021 through the first half Friday night resulted in touchdowns.
Liberty’s first chance from the Syracuse 4 appeared to net a touchdown on Willis’ completion to DeMario Douglas in the right-front corner of the end zone. However, Douglas was sliding on the reception and his feet and legs were out of bounds when he gained control of the ball.
It is a play Liberty has run successfully in the past with Willis rolling to his right and finding a receiver open near the corner of the end zone.
“Instead of a fade pylon, he ran a fade out, and that’s why he was out of bounds,” Freeze explained about the play. “Me and [receivers coach Maurice] Harris have to coach him better on that route. … I felt like we should have scored there.”
Liberty had three more downs to score. T.J. Green was stuffed for a 1-yard gain on second down, and Willis was stopped on a 1-yard gain on third down.
Freeze said Syracuse “did a good job” on second down, then explained one blocker on third down thought the call was a stretch play to the left, when it was being run to the right, and that allowed Mikel Jones to be free for the tackle.
“Again, I’ve got to coach them better,” Freeze said. “I don’t know how that got confused.”
The fourth-down call was one Freeze said he thought was “a really solid call” with the speed option to the right. Willis had the option to keep it or pitch to Green, and Freeze felt Green would have had only one safety to beat to the pylon if Willis read the defensive end.
Willis kept it, turned back up the field and was met for a loss by Kingsley Jonathan.
“I still think we had a good plan, and man, I’ve got to get our kids to execute in those critical moments,” Freeze said. “That’s the job of a coach and that’s where the responsibility lies.”
Freeze elected to go for the touchdown on fourth down because the analytics told him Syracuse, starting that deep in its own territory, would have to punt.
The Orange did punt to give the ball back to the Flames, but Willis fumbled on the second play of Liberty’s subsequent drive and that allowed Syracuse to run out the final 3 1/2 minutes.
“Obviously [analytics] don’t control whether we fumble or not,” Freeze said. “Unfortunately we fumbled. Analytics played out just like it said it would.”
Freeze had the option to kick what would have been a 20-yard field goal on fourth down to take a three-point lead.
It was a scenario he faced last season at Syracuse with a lead, and he didn’t hesitate sending Alex Barbir out for the chip-shot attempt.
Barbir missed a 36-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter that would have given Liberty a 3-0 lead. It was his third missed field goal this season (one was blocked at Troy), and it has opened the door for competition leading into Saturday’s game at UAB (7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network).
“It does play a role in your mind as the game goes on,” Freeze said of the inconsistency in the kicking game. “As you’re making decisions, it certainly plays into it.
“Obviously Alex has made some big kicks for us," Freeze added. "At this point, we’re going to look at all options."