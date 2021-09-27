Liberty's efficient tight red zone play falters in fourth quarter in loss at Syracuse

Freeze said Syracuse “did a good job” on second down, then explained one blocker on third down thought the call was a stretch play to the left, when it was being run to the right, and that allowed Mikel Jones to be free for the tackle.

“Again, I’ve got to coach them better,” Freeze said. “I don’t know how that got confused.”

The fourth-down call was one Freeze said he thought was “a really solid call” with the speed option to the right. Willis had the option to keep it or pitch to Green, and Freeze felt Green would have had only one safety to beat to the pylon if Willis read the defensive end.

Willis kept it, turned back up the field and was met for a loss by Kingsley Jonathan.

“I still think we had a good plan, and man, I’ve got to get our kids to execute in those critical moments,” Freeze said. “That’s the job of a coach and that’s where the responsibility lies.”

Freeze elected to go for the touchdown on fourth down because the analytics told him Syracuse, starting that deep in its own territory, would have to punt.

The Orange did punt to give the ball back to the Flames, but Willis fumbled on the second play of Liberty’s subsequent drive and that allowed Syracuse to run out the final 3 1/2 minutes.