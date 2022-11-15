Liberty's four area upperclassmen ready for 'surreal' moment when Flames host Virginia Tech

There was a certain level of pride JaVon Scruggs played with in 2018 and 2019 when he suited up for Liberty against Virginia inside Scott Stadium. He carried that same tenacity when the Flames took the field against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in 2020.

The Appomattox High product didn’t receive any recruiting interest from the commonwealth’s Power Five conference programs. Ditto for Caleb Snead when he was playing at Heritage High. Chris Megginson and Micah Glaize each had two FBS scholarship offers coming out of Heritage and Brookville, respectively, but neither came from UVa or Virginia Tech.

They all have played with a chip on their shoulder when matching up against Power Five competition over the years, ranging from matchups against programs from the ACC to the SEC to the Big Ten.

This weekend, though, carries a little extra significance.

Virginia Tech, the state’s flagship program, comes to Lynchburg for the first time Saturday when the Hokies (2-8) and Flames (8-2) meet at noon inside Williams Stadium. It gives the quartet of upperclassmen from the Lynchburg area another chance to prove they belong on the big stage, this time in front of a home crowd.

“It’s always a little chip on my shoulder whenever I step on the grass,” Scruggs said Monday. “Liberty basically being my only offer, there’s a lot of teams that overlooked me. It’s definitely one of those things where I step out there and it’s one of those things where it’s like, you got your guy, but I got my guys, too, and I got myself. Definitely always a chip on the shoulder, especially when I’m going against an in-state team.”

The four have developed unique roles within the Liberty football program, whether it’s been over five seasons for Scruggs, four for both Megginson and Glaize, or Snead’s one and only season with the Flames.

Scruggs (free safety) and Megginson (cornerback) are penciled-in starters. Glaize began his career at safety, moved to linebacker and has played exclusively on special teams, and Snead has started all five games in which he’s suited up with the Flames after a pair of All-America seasons at Campbell.

“Back when we were in high school, we all weren’t the best of friends, honestly,” Snead said, citing that Heritage didn’t like Appomattox and Brookville on Friday nights, “but to be on the same team now, they’re my brothers. I’m ready to strap it up with them and go to war.”

Megginson called it “surreal” he, Snead, Scruggs and Glaize were going to play alongside each other against Virginia Tech in Lynchburg. His older sister, Staci Davis, attended Virginia Tech, and Megginson would visit the Blacksburg campus and attend football and basketball games. He even met former Tech standouts Tyrod Taylor and Kam Chancellor during those trips.

“It’s always a dream to be playing Virginia Tech again and things like that,” Megginson said.

The cornerback has started every game this season. He is tied with Kobe Singleton for the team lead with six pass breakups, and he forced a fumble Scruggs recovered in the season’s second week against UAB.

Scruggs, Megginson’s roommate, is called “The General” on defense and has put together one of his more complete seasons with 52 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Scruggs and the Raiders renewed a rivalry with the Pioneers in 2015, which is where he connected with Snead and Megginson. Appomattox got the best of Heritage in 2015 and 2016. The Pioneers won in 2017 and haven’t lost to the Raiders since.

“It makes it even more special that we grew up playing each other and now we’re on the same team about to play a team that’s in our state, where we grew up, we lived, we aged and played ball from Mighty Mites all the way up to high school ball, now playing college ball in our home state and about to go line up against a team that’s in our home state, too,” Scruggs said. “There’s always definitely a great feeling when you get to … play alongside those guys that you played against in high school that were across the field from you.”

Glaize and Megginson each played safety in the 2019 opener against Syracuse, but Glaize’s playing time on defense diminished quickly once he moved to linebacker prior to the 2020 season. His role has been exclusively on special teams, where he’s known for delivering big hits in his kickoff coverage.

“He’s the definition, to me, of a teammate. If I think teammate on this football team, I think of Micah Glaize,” special teams coordinator Tanner Burns said. “His career probably hasn’t gone the way he wanted to as far as defensively [goes]. He came here as a safety, transitioned to linebacker, doesn’t play a lot of snaps on defense. He’s a three-, four-core type guy who knows his role on this team, and you can count on him to do exactly what he’s asked to each week, whether it’s rushing a punt, holding the guy up. You could put him at any spot, and he’ll say, ‘Yes, sir,’ and do it with all he’s got.”

Snead also attended football games at Virginia Tech while he was growing up. His mom, Amy Snead, worked for Sonny Merryman Inc., and they would get to watch games from the company’s suite. It was where Snead envisioned wearing maroon and orange and running onto the field with Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blaring from the speakers.

The wide receiver is finally getting his chance against Virginia Tech.

Snead battled a broken hand and a torn labrum in his hip during his time at Campbell, and he missed five games this season with a stress reaction in his right foot. He returned two weeks ago against Arkansas and has four catches in the games against Arkansas and UConn.

The 6-foot-4 receiver never received an offer from an FBS program when he was at Heritage.

“I think this game, it’s big for me, but it’s also big for my little brother. It’s also big for the city of Lynchburg, it’s big for the kids looking up to us that go to Heritage now, where me and Chris went to, or like Von Scruggs, he went to Appo,” Snead said. “It’s big for them to see us play against them and hopefully come out successful. That’s something for them, those kids that aren’t getting recruited. They see us play against them and do our thing; it will give them confidence. It will let them not cut their dreams short, because maybe they’re getting under recruited, to keep going.”