Liberty's Freeze backs players' movement for playing 2020 college football season

“We’ve been very, very blessed,” Freeze added. “I think our medical team that we lean on for advice and for protocols, we’ve been very, very conservative and tried to if there was any chance someone was in the contact tracing, we certainly put them in quarantine pretty quickly to try to protect them."

Freeze said he loved the energy his players brought to Monday’s second practice of training camp and how hard they pushed each other during the 90-minute session, a sign of his team’s want to play football this fall.

“Moving forward, now that we’re here and there’s uncertainty and this, that and the other, in my mind we’re practicing whether we have a game or not,” defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said. “It’s like Coach said, we have to take it a day at a time and win this moment. We’re not getting ready for an opponent right now anyway, so we’re just focusing on getting better at our fundamentals and doing our job and keeping our head down, if you will.

“Not that we’re not acknowledging it, but to be honest, it wouldn’t change how hard we’ve got to go at practice whether we’re playing a game in a month or not. We’re out there and we’re going to give the effort that’s our standard and the standard won’t change.”