Liberty's Freeze reflects on journey getting back to Top 25

A lot has changed for Hugh Freeze in the 1,470 days between guiding a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 51-year-old was forced to resign from his dream job at Ole Miss in the summer of 2017 and went through a two-year stint out of coaching. He watched from the outskirts, unable to teach and develop players on a daily basis and build a program that garnered respect for its offensive prowess and defensive standouts.
When Freeze finally landed at Liberty after the 2018 season, he inherited a program coming off its inaugural season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The brick-and-mortar foundation was in place with Power Five-level facilities, but the roster still needed an influx of FBS-level talent to compete on a weekly basis with the established programs.
Freeze understood it was going to take time for Liberty to reach Top 25 territory. It was going to be a steady process to get there, not a rush.
That made it all the more sweeter for the Flames coach when his program, still the new kid on the FBS block, cracked the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history Sunday thanks to a 6-0 start.
“People sometimes write things about this being a redemptive story, however you want to phrase that, so I don’t want to make it about that entirely because that’s such a small part of it,” Freeze said Monday, giving a nod to the many articles penned by national and local media outlets that have highlighted his fall from grace at Ole Miss and his successful return to the coaching landscape.
“I do think failures are probably a very, very, very close of kin to success. I don’t know of many people that don’t experience great success without having some type of failure.
“I’m thankful for the close friends and encouragers I have and those that know me for who I really am and thankful for Liberty and obviously the opportunity that the administration gave me here to be sitting here in this position,” he continued, getting choked up thinking of his journey back to being a Top 25 coach. “I don’t know if this is selfish and I don’t think of myself as a selfish individual anymore — I guess we all are to a certain extent — but in some way you’re thrilled you can make good on the faith they showed in you, if that makes sense, and to give something back. I think that’s all part of it.”
Freeze’s final team at Ole Miss in 2016 began the season ranked 11th in the nation and eventually fell out of the poll following an Oct. 22 loss at LSU, one of several SEC West teams ranked in the Top 25 poll.
He was forced to resign from his post at Ole Miss following a tumultuous 2017 summer that was riddled with recruiting violations being handed down to the Rebels and a personal scandal that ultimately led to the resignation.
When Freeze arrived at Liberty, he developed a checklist of what he wanted to accomplish in order to build the Flames into one of the best Group of Five programs in the nation.
Two of those checklist items were marked off in his first season — accept a bowl bid and win a bowl game — and one that remained unmarked was being ranked in a Top 25 poll.
It’s a checklist item that was going to come in time, not in his second season at Liberty. The roster is still littered with starters who were recruited when the program was in the second-tier FCS, and Freeze has only had one full recruiting class under his belt.
“This doesn’t happen in Year 2 of full FBS very, very often,” he pointed out.
Freeze, in the Monday morning team meeting, told every player to frame a picture of Liberty’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll. Using his perspective as a 51-year-old, he told them they would appreciate the moment years later, not while they’re in the middle of preparing for the second half of the season that kicks off at noon Saturday with a road game against Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC).
The final five games also feature two other marquee road games against North Carolina State and No. 15 Coastal Carolina.
“The second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go. None of us do,” Freeze said. “You can’t predict injuries, COVID, turnovers, whatever; plus, we’re playing some really good football teams. I don’t know how that’s all going to end. I do know this: I will not let it diminish what our team did to get to this point and be voted Top 25 in the AP poll. They can’t take that away from us regardless of what happens in these future games. Do I expect us to compete in them? You know I do, and I think our kids expect that. But yet, whatever happens, this week has been special, it’s a milestone in our program and it’s one that hopefully our kids and their families can celebrate for years to come.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!