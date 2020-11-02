Liberty's Freeze reflects on journey getting back to Top 25

Two of those checklist items were marked off in his first season — accept a bowl bid and win a bowl game — and one that remained unmarked was being ranked in a Top 25 poll.

It’s a checklist item that was going to come in time, not in his second season at Liberty. The roster is still littered with starters who were recruited when the program was in the second-tier FCS, and Freeze has only had one full recruiting class under his belt.

“This doesn’t happen in Year 2 of full FBS very, very often,” he pointed out.

Freeze, in the Monday morning team meeting, told every player to frame a picture of Liberty’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll. Using his perspective as a 51-year-old, he told them they would appreciate the moment years later, not while they’re in the middle of preparing for the second half of the season that kicks off at noon Saturday with a road game against Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC).

The final five games also feature two other marquee road games against North Carolina State and No. 15 Coastal Carolina.

“The second part of our season is very difficult. It’s very challenging. I have no clue how that’s going to go. None of us do,” Freeze said. “You can’t predict injuries, COVID, turnovers, whatever; plus, we’re playing some really good football teams. I don’t know how that’s all going to end. I do know this: I will not let it diminish what our team did to get to this point and be voted Top 25 in the AP poll. They can’t take that away from us regardless of what happens in these future games. Do I expect us to compete in them? You know I do, and I think our kids expect that. But yet, whatever happens, this week has been special, it’s a milestone in our program and it’s one that hopefully our kids and their families can celebrate for years to come.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.