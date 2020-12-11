Liberty's Freeze tests positive for COVID-19

Liberty announced Friday morning that football coach Hugh Freeze tested positive for COVID-19.

The university revealed Freeze received the positive test earlier this week, has experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating while following the guidelines set forth by Liberty’s medical staff and local health officials.

He is the 22nd FBS head coach to reveal a positive test.

The program’s statement on Freeze’s condition said he looks forward to rejoining the team for bowl game preparation next week.

The Flames (9-1) paused all team-related activities Dec. 3 and were forced to cancel their regular-season finale at Coastal Carolina because of an increase in coronavirus cases within the football program.

Freeze said Dec. 3 there was only one full-time defensive staff member available for practices prior to the pause. Several of the players who had tested positive and would have missed the game at Coastal were significant contributors, according to Freeze.

Freeze is the second member of the Liberty football program to publicly reveal a positive test result. Redshirt freshman linebacker Carl Poole said he missed the Flames’ Nov. 7 victory at Virginia Tech because of a positive test result and his symptoms were the loss of taste and smell.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.