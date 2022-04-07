Liberty's games set for Cancun Challenge

The Cancun Challenge announced Thursday that Liberty will host a game to open the tournament and then participate in the Riviera Division when the eight-team field heads to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera in Cancun, Mexico.

The Flames will host Southern Mississippi on Friday, Nov. 18, and then spend the start of Thanksgiving week in Cancun for games on Nov. 22 and 23.

Liberty will play Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, and then play either Bradley or Auburn the following day.

The rest of the field features Winthrop, Eastern Michigan and Purdue Fort Wayne.

This marks the third time Liberty is competing in the Cancun Challenge.

The Flames went 0-2 in the 2014-15 season with losses to North Florida and Morgan State in the Mayan Division.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was rebranded the Space Coast Challenge and played at Titan Field House in Melbourne, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Flames lost to Purdue and then defeated Mississippi State.