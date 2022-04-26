Liberty's Hudson growing into complete catcher during 2022 season

Caroline Hudson is at home behind the plate.

She has a knack for blocking pitches in the dirt and not letting pitches wildly get to the backstop. The Liberty catcher also has been clocked with a pop time of 1.6 seconds, which has led to her throwing out 16 runners attempting to steal a base.

Hudson’s stellar play behind the plate, though, wasn’t exactly what she thought would keep her on the field in a Liberty uniform. She expected her hitting to be the reason she would be an everyday staple in the lineup, not with her glove and strong right arm.

“I have always loved hitting; hitting has always been No. 1,” Hudson said. “I like defense, but hitting’s more fun. It’s more fun to do well hitting than it is to do well catching.”

The Paris, Tennessee, native has put both elements of her game together to become one of the ASUN Conference’s top players. She is among the league leaders in home runs and runs batted in, and she is tied for third in the nation in catching runners stealing.

Her strong play behind the plate has allowed the Flames (35-13) to thrive in ASUN play. They have not lost in 18 conference matchups and enter Wednesday’s 1 p.m. showdown with No. 12 Tennessee (33-13) at Liberty Softball Stadium having won 21 of their past 22 games.

“She’s one of the top catchers in the game and she’s showing offensively, too, now, and she’ll probably get more recognition with her bat firing on all cylinders and stuff,” coach Dot Richardson said. “We need to keep that going for her.”

The 5-foot-7 Hudson is having an offensive resurgence this season to compliment her strong play behind the plate. She is hitting .298 with a team-leading 13 home runs, three triples and 42 RBIs. Her nine homers and 27 RBIs against ASUN opponents are already single-season program records in conference play.

The numbers are overwhelmingly better than her 2021 campaign. She started all 59 games at catcher because of her defensive abilities, but she hit ninth in the lineup and rarely got on base.

Her .202 batting average, .264 slugging percentage and .254 on-base percentage were the worst on the team of the players who had more than two at-bats, and she finished with two homers and 21 RBIs.

“Last year was frustrating hitting-wise, especially because I had that expectation for myself,” Hudson said. “I had higher expectations for myself than what I was performing.”

Hudson credited the work she put in over the offseason with volunteer assistant coach Sami Fagan. Fagan had Hudson focus on the mental aspect of hitting and not on tinkering with her swing or batting stance.

Instead of just going up each at-bat looking to swing away, Fagan wanted Hudson to dive into the pitcher’s repertoire and tendencies. The approach needed to be attacking the pitches in Hudson’s wheelhouse, not chasing after riseballs, changeups and fastballs out of the zone.

“Honestly, I really never believed that’s going to make that much of a difference until this year, and I’ve really seen it help me a lot,” Hudson said.

Her confidence in the batter’s box has only helped her thrive behind the plate.

Hudson credited pitching coach Paige Cassady with her improvement on the defensive side, which took a turn for the better right before the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The improvement centered around communication, in particular between Hudson and Cassady. Hudson revealed she wasn’t giving Cassady what she needed and Hudson wasn’t sure what needed to be done differently in order to improve the dialogue.

The 2021 season saw Hudson’s communication increase behind the plate. She was more confident telling Cassady what she needed to know about how the pitchers were performing in the circle and the tendencies she was seeing in the opposing batters, which helped Cassady call better games.

That has only improved this season, with Emily Kirby and Karlie Keeney each recently throwing shutouts in wins over Jacksonville this past weekend. Megan Johnson came within one out of a no-hitter.

“Huddy, it’s just so easy throwing to her. She knows what to expect from you and vice versa,” said Kirby, who was named the ASUN pitcher of the week on Monday. “If you’re not throwing your best, she’ll tell you, she’ll give it to you honest, and she’ll tell you what you need to hear when you’re doing well, as well.”

Hudson does the things behind the plate that Richardson said “saves runs.” She blocks pitches in the dirt, is agile enough to secure pitches well outside of the strike zone, and has the quick pop time that has allowed her to throw out 41% of base runners this season.

Hudson is tied with Southern Mississippi’s Hannah Borden for third in the nation by throwing out 16 would-be base stealers. Only Monmouth’s Abby Warner (22) and ETSU’s Amber Atkins (17) have thrown out more this season.

Hudson's success has drawn praise from her father, John. He played football growing up and was on the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV winning team, and he did whatever Caroline and her older sister, Celie, needed to help them get better at softball.

“Even last year, my dad told me I was better than he ever thought I could be at catching. I’ve never been bad, but I never looked anything special back there. Hearing that from my dad really meant a lot to me,” Caroline Hudson said. “He’s so supportive. … He’s been very realistic with us and we’ve always worked hard and he’s always helped us. He kind of had the same mindset as me that I was a good enough hitter that I would come here and hopefully play.”

