Liberty's late rally falls short against TCU in Hall of Fame Classic championship game

From staff reports

Liberty devotes time in its practices to handling late-game situations. The Flames have played with leads frequently over the past few seasons, so those scenarios are obviously addressed. They also run drills on how to handle facing deficits and needing to go into a full-court press instead of the traditional half-court look in the pack-line defense.

Those drills nearly paid off Sunday against TCU in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

Liberty almost erased a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes, but a costly turnover opened the door for the Horned Frogs to secure a 56-52 victory at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

“We kind of were prepared for it, kind of knew what to do, and we know a lot of people play relaxed toward the end,” Liberty guard Chris Parker said, “so we had to keep pushing the pace and try to get some turnovers and stuff.”

The Horned Frogs (3-0) denied the Flames (2-2) a third straight victory over a power conference program to open the season.

Liberty played programs from the Big Ten (Purdue), SEC (Mississippi State and South Carolina) and the Big 12 (TCU) in a five-day span, and won both games against the SEC programs.