Liberty's late rally falls short against TCU in Hall of Fame Classic championship game

Liberty devotes time in its practices to handling late-game situations. The Flames have played with leads frequently over the past few seasons, so those scenarios are obviously addressed. They also run drills on how to handle facing deficits and needing to go into a full-court press instead of the traditional half-court look in the pack-line defense.
Those drills nearly paid off Sunday against TCU in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.
Liberty almost erased a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes, but a costly turnover opened the door for the Horned Frogs to secure a 56-52 victory at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We kind of were prepared for it, kind of knew what to do, and we know a lot of people play relaxed toward the end,” Liberty guard Chris Parker said, “so we had to keep pushing the pace and try to get some turnovers and stuff.”
The Horned Frogs (3-0) denied the Flames (2-2) a third straight victory over a power conference program to open the season.
Liberty played programs from the Big Ten (Purdue), SEC (Mississippi State and South Carolina) and the Big 12 (TCU) in a five-day span, and won both games against the SEC programs.
“It was definitely a tough game. I think the scheduling was exactly what we wanted,” Parker said. “We knew we were going to be a little tired going into this game, but it’s part of who we are, and we have to fight through it. I think that just kind of embodies our team and our program.”
TCU led 54-45 following Kevin Samuel’s layup with 2:12 remaining.
Darius McGhee’s 3-pointer with 1:58 left cut the deficit to six, then the Flames scored four quick points to cut the deficit to 54-52.
Keegan McDowell converted on a jumper in the lane, and McGhee, in the full-court defense, stole the inbounds pass and made a layup.
The Flames got the ball back after Taryn Todd missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but turned the ball over with 0.9 seconds left.
TCU guard RJ Nembhard finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. His free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining gave the Horned Frogs the four-point margin of victory.
“Luckily we got it back, and I was able to knock down the two free throws and ice the game,” Nembhard said.
McGhee led the Flames with 15 points and nine rebounds. Parker added 13 points.
Elijah Cuffee and Micaiah Abii each scored six points.
“Played against a really good TCU team. They deserve a lot of credit,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “They exposed some of the things that we need to work on. Ultimately that’s good for us. Really proud of our group. Our effort was sensational, and I think we’ll grow a little bit more from this game.”
Liberty entered Sunday’s game ranked fourth in the nation with 13.7 made 3-pointers per game and 36th in 3-point shooting at 42.3%.
The Flames shot 6 of 28 against TCU; they finished shooting 38.2% from the field.
“Their plan was to take away our 3-point looks or at least heavily contest them. … It was a combination of they played really well defensively and I think we kind of settled for average or too early,” McKay said. “I think we’ll grow in those moments. We’re not just going to be a 3-point shooting team. I think we have other weapons. I think early in the season it’s been afforded to us and we’ve been knocking them down.”
