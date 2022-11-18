Liberty's massive second-half run not enough in loss to Southern Miss

Liberty energized a raucous crowd inside Liberty Arena with a 26-point run Friday evening that allowed the Flames to draw even with Southern Miss. Darius McGhee and Brody Peebles converted on possession after possession to help the Flames recover from an early second-half deficit.

The energy it took to recover from that deficit was felt over the final nine minutes, as Southern Miss used a couple of key defensive stops to hold on for a 76-72 win before an announced crowd of 3,576 in the opener of the Cancun Challenge.

“Our group has a ton of character and I think they showed it tonight,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

The Flames trailed 52-26 with 16:26 remaining when McGhee converted on a three-point play. That sparked a flurry of points as McGhee and Peebles combined to score 22 of the 26 points during a run that lasted more than seven minutes.

McGhee finished with a game-high 29 points on 8-of-21 shooting. He was 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

“We spent a lot of gas in making a run like that, Darius especially,” McKay said.

Peebles has scored in double figures in all four games this season and finished with a career-high 24 points. He shot 8 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

“We’ve known Brody is a really good player. Just seeing it go in for him is good for us,” McKay said. “… He’s a natural scorer. We really liked what he did.”

The Southern Miss duo of Austin Crowley and Felipe Haase was too much for the Flames (2-2) down the stretch. Crowley had 25 points and Haase finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Haase’s baseline jumper as the shot clock expired with 40 seconds left gave the Golden Eagles (4-0) a 72-67 lead.

“They were good,” McKay said of Crowley and Haase. “There’s enough talent and experience on their roster to beat a lot of people.”

Southern Miss shot a blistering 59% in the first half and used that sizzling offensive performance to take a 39-22 halftime lead.

The Flames’ slate doesn’t get any easier heading to Mexico for the final two games of the Cancun Challenge. They play Northwestern at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on CBS Sports Network, and then face either Auburn or Bradley the following day.

"We’re looking forward to challenging ourselves in Mexico," McKay said. “… We’ve got a good team. We’ll figure it out and I think we’ll be competitive as the season goes on."