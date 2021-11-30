Liberty's McGhee enjoying sizzling start despite increased pressure in offensive sets

Any offensive set run by the Liberty men’s basketball team through six games this season has a very distinct feel to it. It doesn’t matter whether the ball goes into the post to Blake Preston or is swung out to Kyle Rode to initiate a play, there is always a defender marking Darius McGhee.
Liberty’s most dynamic scorer is at the top of every opponent’s scouting report. The likes of LSU, Iona, Bethune-Cookman and others rush at least two players at the 5-foot-9 guard to discourage him from unleashing quick rhythm shots from 3-point range, and the scheme forces McGhee further out of the offensive set because of the defensive pressure.
McGhee is still averaging a career-best 18.3 points per game, which means teams will continue to make it as challenging as possible for him to get quality looks. That is expected to be Missouri’s scheme when the Tigers visit Liberty Arena to face the Flames at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“LSU tried to take the ball out of Darius’ hands and when we took care of it, we got great shots behind it and made them. When we didn’t take care of it, they got great shots at the other end and were scoring against no defense,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said before Tuesday’s practice. “Anyone that wants to do it, great, we don’t mind. That responsibility of taking care of the ball is on us. We’ve got guys behind it that can play with numbers. I think our guys, especially the freshmen, with each game they get more and more confident and the better we take care of the ball, the greater opportunity for us to get a good shot will happen.”
McGhee, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the year, has gotten off to the best offensive start of his four-year career at Liberty despite the constant pressure he faces in the frontcourt.
The points are pouring in, but his shooting percentage from 3-point range has dropped drastically from last season.
McGhee is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc, which is a drop of more than 12% from his shooting percentage from the pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign.
Take away his 6-for-12 performance against Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 23, and he is 5 for 37 from distance against Division I teams.
“I’m pretty sure you guys hear it all the time: we judge our shots off the quality of it,” McGhee said. “If it’s within our offense and we feel like it’s a great shot and it’s something you work on on a day-to-day basis, just keep taking those shots, eventually they’re going to start to fall. Don’t be swayed by misses and makes. Just stay true to it.”
McKay has never told McGhee to stop shooting. That encouragement began in McGhee’s final summer with his AAU team, Team Loaded NC. Every player on the 13-man roster went to a Division I program, and McGhee initially struggled shooting to open their season.
McKay recalled Tuesday calling McGhee during that summer and telling him to keep shooting.
He hasn’t had to reiterate that point at all while McGhee has been at Liberty.
“I haven’t had any conversations with Darius. I trust him. This is my fourth year with him,” McKay said. “ … I’ve seen enough of Darius McGhee’s shots to go in that I’m worried this much [McKay displays his right index finger pressed against his thumb] about Darius McGhee’s field-goal percentage.”
The Flames (3-3) have found ways to get other players, particularly Keegan McDowell, going in the first half to open things up for McGhee in the second half.
McDowell scored 17 first-half points against Bethune-Cookman and then tallied 12 points in the opening 20 minutes against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
That has allowed McGhee to shoot a combined 12 of 19 from the field and score a combined 31 points in the past two second halves.
“I think Keeg’s presence as a leader, as a shooter has been phenomenal this season, especially in the last couple of games,” Rode said. “Really, really shot it well. That’s who he is.”
McDowell said after the win over UMES this past Saturday that the Flames are improving on how to handle those situations in which McGhee has two defenders accounting for him and the other three have to handle the four other Flames on the court.
Liberty shot 34.9% in the first half of losses to LSU, Iona and Manhattan, and then shot 47.2% in the opening 20 minutes in victories over Bethune-Cookman and UMES.
“I think if we can take advantage of those 4-on-3 situations in the right way, get layups, that will help take some pressure off D,” Rode said, “especially when he’s getting double-teamed, and still just try to look for a quality look and understand that throughout a game he’s going to get doubled and if we can capitalize off those looks, it’s great for our offense.”
The increased presence around the 3-point line has allowed McGhee to focus on penetrating into the paint and finishing around the rim.
He has shot 23 free throws through six games. He shot a career-high 48 free throws in 29 games last season.
“I’m pretty sure the free throw attempts are me getting to the basket a little bit more,” McGhee said. “There’s always a lot of contact down there. … I’m pretty sure that’s just all it is.”