Liberty's McGhee enjoying sizzling start despite increased pressure in offensive sets

Any offensive set run by the Liberty men’s basketball team through six games this season has a very distinct feel to it. It doesn’t matter whether the ball goes into the post to Blake Preston or is swung out to Kyle Rode to initiate a play, there is always a defender marking Darius McGhee.

Liberty’s most dynamic scorer is at the top of every opponent’s scouting report. The likes of LSU, Iona, Bethune-Cookman and others rush at least two players at the 5-foot-9 guard to discourage him from unleashing quick rhythm shots from 3-point range, and the scheme forces McGhee further out of the offensive set because of the defensive pressure.

McGhee is still averaging a career-best 18.3 points per game, which means teams will continue to make it as challenging as possible for him to get quality looks. That is expected to be Missouri’s scheme when the Tigers visit Liberty Arena to face the Flames at 7 p.m. Thursday.