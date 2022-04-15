Liberty's McGhee returning for fifth season of eligibility

The final shot Darius McGhee took in a special 2021-22 season didn’t even hit the rim. The contested 3-point attempt fell woefully short, as did Liberty’s chance of winning a fourth consecutive ASUN Conference tournament title.

Many felt it was the last shot McGhee would attempt wearing a Liberty uniform.

The electric 5-foot-9 guard is going to hoist quite a few more shots sporting the familiar red, white and blue uniforms.

The star shooting guard is returning to the Flames for a fifth season, he announced Friday, cementing him in the discussion as one of the top mid-major players for the upcoming season.

“After talking with my family and Coach [Ritchie McKay], I felt that it was in my best interest to return to Liberty,” McGhee said in a news release. “For the last four years this has been my home and I just felt called to return back to Liberty and continue [to] create memories that will last a lifetime.”

McGhee elected to utilize the extra year of eligibility the NCAA provided to student-athletes who played during the coronavirus-altered 2020-21 season.

The Roxboro, North Carolina, native spent the month between the season’s end and Friday weighing his options between pursuing a professional career or returning to Liberty.

McGhee, through deals associated with name, image and likeness (NIL), can make money while pursuing a master’s degree. He will be able to cement his legacy as one of the best to play for Liberty and enhance his chances at the professional level.

“When they say, ‘Good things come in small packages,’ they mean it. Darius McGhee’s decision to return for an additional season is such a blessing to our program,” McKay said in a news release. “In many ways, it is a testament to the kind of young man he is – humble, pursuant, hard-working and a fantastic teammate. But it also speaks to the incredible young men that we have in our program that he would forgo opportunities that are very appealing in order to pursue a year of shared experiences with the family he resides in our campus.”

McGhee has won the past two ASUN player of the year honors and on Wednesday became the first player in program history to be named the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ player of the year.

He finished second in the nation in scoring average at 24.6 points per game, and led the nation in total points (812), total field goals made (276) and 3-pointers made (142).

McGhee will have a chance to supplant Karl Hess as the program’s all-time leading scorer. McGhee is currently fifth with 1,864 career points, and Hess totaled 2,373 points in his career.

His return gives the Flames a bona fide go-to scorer on a roster that will feature a trio of premier one-on-one defenders (guards Joseph Venzant and Isiah Warfield and forward Shiloh Robinson), an on-court coach (forward Kyle Rode), a talented young scorer (guard Brody Peebles), and a post presence in Blake Preston.

Liberty has added forwards Zach Cleveland and Ben Southerland and guard Colin Porter in the 2022 recruiting class, and point guard DJ Moore and forward Bryson Spell are expected to contribute for the upcoming season.

Moore saw limited playing time, while the 6-foot-9 Spell redshirted.

McKay has one scholarship still to fill following the transfers of guard Jonathan Jackson and forward Micaiah Abii.

The Flames, with McGhee’s return, will be favored to win the ASUN for the fourth time entering their fifth and final season in the league. Liberty is slated to join Conference USA on July 1, 2023.

