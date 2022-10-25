Liberty's McKay 'absolutely' in favor of expanding NCAA Tournament field

Ritchie McKay frequently says it is an honor and a privilege to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Liberty men’s basketball coach doesn’t shy away from pointing out that being one of 68 teams to advance into the NCAA’s marquee event means you’ve put together a special season.

That perspective comes from a coach at a mid-major program. Those teams from the smaller conferences, like Liberty in the ASUN Conference, have to win their league tournaments in order to get the automatic bid into the field. The Flames could put together a special season, fall in the conference tournament and be left out of the NCAA field.

McKay, like some other coaches across the country, is in favor of expanding the men’s basketball tournament field. The Division I Transformation Committee introduced a concept earlier this month that could see all NCAA tournaments, not just men’s basketball, expand and allow as much as 25% of a sport’s teams to be able to qualify.

“There’s no margin for error at the mid-major level, unless you’ve done something exponential in the nonconference,” McKay said before Tuesday’s practice. “Those opportunities are drying up. Absolutely I’m in favor of it.”

McKay didn’t set a specific number, saying he didn’t care if it “goes to 72, 96 or … 128,” and the goal is to ensure programs like his aren’t left out of the field if they have a season deserving of an at-large bid.

The Liberty women’s team could have secured an at-large bid last season in an expanded NCAA Tournament field. The Flames were 27-4 with nonconference wins over James Madison, High Point and Virginia Tech heading into Selection Sunday, but were not selected into the 64-team field.

“I think we were right there on that buddle to get an at-large to go into the NCAA, but it didn’t happen,” women’s basketball coach Carey Green said. “… If they want to expand the 64 or whatever, that'd be interesting.”

McKay’s teams qualified for three consecutive NCAA Tournaments between 2019 and 2021, with a 30-win team in the 2019-20 season already winning an ASUN title before the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be canceled.

Last season’s team, led by the nation’s second-leading scorer in Darius McGhee, finished with a 22-11 record after losing to Bellarmine in the league tournament semifinals. That team had a marquee nonconference win over Missouri, and had losses to Iona, Stanford and BYU by five points or less.

Missouri was the only team from a power conference that played the Flames outside of a tournament. (Stanford and BYU were in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.) In fact, Liberty has only played eight games against power conference teams not in a multi-team tournament since the beginning of the 2018-19 season when it joined the ASUN, and none of those teams have been from the ACC.

Liberty plays Alabama on Nov. 11 and the Crimson Tide are the only power conference team on the schedule that is not in a tournament. McKay had to fill out the schedule with attractive matchups against other top mid-majors, like on the road at Oral Roberts on Dec. 12 and Bryant in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 17.

Those games come down to helping improve Liberty’s NET ranking, which has replaced the RPI in helping determine seeding and at-large consideration for the NCAA Tournament field.

“It’s getting harder and harder for a mid-major to schedule,” McKay said. “The narrative at the high-major level … is the high-majors are playing Quad 1s and Quad 4s, because the 4s you have a chance in some of those games to elevate your efficiency stats or ratings, and there’s no real deterrent for playing a Quad 1 and losing.

“It’s hard for a mid-major to be a Quad 1. We don’t get those games in league. We’re going to be a Quad 2 or Quad 3 to them. Why take the risk of losing that game? Not saying that they would. You’ll see all across the country, mid-majors have had a really difficult time finishing their schedules. I think it’s built for the high-majors to manipulate the NET. That’s why I’d be in full favor of expansion.”

McKay’s thoughts on expansion have been echoed by fellow coaches like Scott Drew at Baylor and Chris Mooney and Richmond. Commissioners such as Jim Phillips with the ACC and Kevin Warren with the Big Ten have said expanding the tournament field is something that needs to be addressed.

Associate head coach Derek Johnston spends four to five days a week attempting to piece together schedules, and that means getting turned down frequently by power conference teams.

“We attempted and, I mean this when I say this, [tried to get] everyone,” McKay said, “and it’s the unintended consequence for having a few wins, but it’s our lot right now.”