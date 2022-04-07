Liberty's new defensive schemes aim to 'spread the stress'

Josh Aldridge and Jack Curtis spent a considerable amount of time over January and February reviewing the 2021 Liberty defensive schemes. There was a lot to like, with the Flames ranked in the top 20 nationally in four major categories.

Curtis, with his perch from the coaches box overseeing the safeties, had a keen understanding of the type of stress placed on the secondary. Former defensive coordinator Scott Symons typically had the Flames in a Cover 3 or man free coverage, which allowed them to keep an extra player close to the line of scrimmage to account for the run game, and that forced the cornerbacks and safeties to cover a lot of ground in the passing attack.

Those meetings between Aldridge and Curtis, which included the other members of the defensive staff, aimed to find ways to “spread the stress” between the front four, linebackers and secondary.

The spring practice session, which concludes with the spring game Saturday and a final practice Monday, has helped Liberty’s defense get accustomed to different defensive schemes that were not run during Symons’ three seasons at the helm.

“We talked in the offseason after spreading the stress,” Curtis said. “Not every call can have all the stress on the corners and just hope we hold up in the passing game and … stop the run. We’ve got to do some things. If we’re playing two high safeties, we could be a hat short to stop the run, well that’s the stress on the D-line that they’ve got to play a gap-and-a-half defense. Those are the things that we’re getting ironed out.”

Liberty excelled last season under Symons. The Flames ranked sixth in the nation in passing defense by allowing 180.3 yards per game, and they ranked 11th in both total and red-zone defense.

Explosive plays, though, were still an issue. The Flames surrendered 11 scoring plays of longer than 25 yards, with six of those coming on passes. And there were several instances in which big pass plays led to easy touchdowns.

“How do we help give those guys some help? Getting into some situations where we can play some two high safeties, play a little cloud, and give those corners a break,” Curtis said. “When you’re doing that, you’re stressing possibly linebackers or you’re stressing the D-line.”

The defensive line has been a priority in recruiting for Liberty since Hugh Freeze’s arrival in December 2018, and the unit is the deepest of any on the roster for the 2022 season.

New defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett can rotate up to 10 linemen throughout the game to alleviate stress placed on the defensive line if the Flames opt to go with more coverage in the back end.

The depth allowed Aldridge, who is now overseeing the linebackers, to move Aakil Washington and Kaci Seegars from bandit to linebacker and give that group more depth.

Washington has spent the entire spring working at Will linebacker, but hasn’t participated in live drills for the past several weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken right thumb. Seegars hasn’t practiced yet while recovering from an Achilles injury.

“Aakil, I think you can say he is moving to linebacker, but at the same time you’re going to see him play a lot of bandit and D-end still,” Aldridge said. “I think more so the spring is a way you can dual-train guys and stuff like that. My philosophy as a coach has always been how can you get the best 11 people on the field, and he’s one of our best players.

“If we can find a way to get him, Durrell [Johnson] and TreShaun [Clark] on the field at the same time, we’re cooking with grease. I think that was more of that mentality there. He’ll move around. Linebacker is a great thing to work on during the spring.”

Aldridge and Curtis will work out how play-calling duties are handled during the season after the spring. They are focused solely on installing new schemes and play calls that will spread the stress across all three levels, especially with the Flames’ strength on the defensive line.

“The better your D-line is, the more you can take off the secondary because maybe we can stop the run without getting the extra hat in the box and overloading the box and putting the corners out there on an island,” Curtis said. “Those are the things we’re looking at, and that all revolves around down and distance and situations that you have and the type of quarterbacks you’re playing against. … It’s not real sophisticated stuff, but it’s common sense stuff that takes a lot of work, especially with the adjustments and handling tempo.”

