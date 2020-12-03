Liberty's offense comes to life in second half as Flames rout Saint Francis

The shots just weren’t falling for Liberty in the first half Thursday against Saint Francis. The Red Flash were able to close out and contest most of the Flames’ jumpers, and the lanes to the basket were met by Saint Francis big men Mark Flagg and Josh Cohen.
So what does Ritchie McKay draw up to open the second half? A beautifully executed backdoor pass that Darius McGhee finishes around the rim for an easy layup.
Then the 3-pointers that were clanking off the iron started finding the bottom of the net. Those paths to the basket were suddenly wide open because of slower rotations.
Liberty found its offensive rhythm in the second half, led by Keegan McDowell’s career-high 21 points, and pulled away to claim a 78-62 victory over Saint Francis in the first men’s basketball game at the brand-new Liberty Arena.
“I thought we looked much more like ourselves in the second half,” McKay said. “No, we didn’t have a Snickers. We just looked a lot like ourselves in the second half.”
The Flames (3-2) shot 56.5% from the field and nearly 54% from 3-point range in the second half. Liberty made 9 of its first 15 shots in the second half and built a 66-49 lead on Elijah Cuffee’s layup with 8:43 remaining.
“They did a great job of getting down hill and our rotations were too slow,” Saint Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “Second half, the floor opened up and we didn’t guard the ball as well. “. ... Give them credit. That’s the way they play. We knew that going into it. We knew they were going to test our ability to guard the 3-point line. In the second half, we got too spread out.”
Saint Francis (1-3) entered the game tied for 35th in the nation in 3-point field goal defense. The Red Flash were holding opponents to 23.5% shooting from beyond the arc.
Liberty shot 1 of 12 from 3-point range to open the game, and finished the game making 11 of its final 18 attempts from long range.
“I think once we settled down, we were a little bit more patient and I think that’s what led to better shot attempts,” McKay said.
McDowell scored 12 of his 21 points in the first half and provided a spark off the bench that allowed Liberty to take a 39-32 lead into intermission.
The Red Flash cut the deficit to 33-32 on Flagg’s free throw with 49.1 seconds left.
McDowell hit a 3 on a second-chance possession with 16.5 seconds left and, after a missed shot near the end of the half, Drake Dobbs hit a midcourt shot as time expired to stretch the lead to seven points and give the Flames needed breathing room.
“It actually allowed us to take a little bit of a breath,” McKay said.
“I thought our body language leaving the court and coming out to start the second half was not very good,” Krimmel added.
McDowell shot 8 of 11 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
“It’s really easy to play with really good guards,” McDowell said.
The redshirt junior did not play last season after electing to transfer before the 2019-20 season began, but he remained in classes and stayed around the program throughout the campaign before ultimately electing to return.
He has scored in double digits twice in the first five games and serves as a key piece off the bench with his scoring ability.
“Keegan, he was big time. He’s one of our best scorers slash shooters,” guard Chris Parker said. Parker scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and added six assists and three rebounds. “Every time he shoots it, I know it’s going in, for the most part. Just so much energy he brings off the bench is big for us.”
Darius McGhee, Elijah Cuffee and Shiloh Robinson each had eight points for Liberty.
The main nine players in the rotation scored for the Flames.
“One of the things that we really believe in is recruiting the fit. In our program, that sacrifice, that trust, those characteristics are paramount in order to grow and go where we want to arrive,” McKay said. “I think a lot of it is in the people we recruit and the upbringing that they’ve had and the kind of teammates they are.”
Flagg had 13 points to lead Saint Francis. Tyler Stewart and Myles Thompson each scored 12 points.
There were five ties and seven lead changes in the first half as the Red Flash hung around and made the Flames have to earn their points.
Liberty took the lead for good on McDowell’s 3 with 4:03 remaining in the first half and used the closing 17 seconds to swing the momentum clearly in its favor.
“I think we’re a work in progress,” McKay said. “We’ve got some things to improve on before we continue to climb this mountain.”
