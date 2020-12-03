Liberty's offense comes to life in second half as Flames rout Saint Francis

The shots just weren’t falling for Liberty in the first half Thursday against Saint Francis. The Red Flash were able to close out and contest most of the Flames’ jumpers, and the lanes to the basket were met by Saint Francis big men Mark Flagg and Josh Cohen.

So what does Ritchie McKay draw up to open the second half? A beautifully executed backdoor pass that Darius McGhee finishes around the rim for an easy layup.

Then the 3-pointers that were clanking off the iron started finding the bottom of the net. Those paths to the basket were suddenly wide open because of slower rotations.

Liberty found its offensive rhythm in the second half, led by Keegan McDowell’s career-high 21 points, and pulled away to claim a 78-62 victory over Saint Francis in the first men’s basketball game at the brand-new Liberty Arena.

“I thought we looked much more like ourselves in the second half,” McKay said. “No, we didn’t have a Snickers. We just looked a lot like ourselves in the second half.”

The Flames (3-2) shot 56.5% from the field and nearly 54% from 3-point range in the second half. Liberty made 9 of its first 15 shots in the second half and built a 66-49 lead on Elijah Cuffee’s layup with 8:43 remaining.